NBA Playoffs 2019: Celtics vs. Bucks odds, picks, Game 1 predictions from proven simulation on 84-57 roll

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks will be out for revenge in Round 2 of the 2019 NBA Playoffs, as they host Kyrie Irving and a Boston Celtics team that sent them home in the first round last year. Sunday's tipoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from the Fiserv Forum. Both teams are well rested after sweeping their first-round opponents and have covered their last four games. The Bucks easily took care of the eighth-seeded Pistons, winning by an average margin of 24 points. Boston's series was much more contested, but they still sent the fifth-seeded Indiana Pacers packing in four. Sportsbooks list the Bucks as 7.5-point home favorites, down from an open of eight, while the Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 222 in the latest Celtics vs. Bucks odds after moving as high as 224. Before you make any Celtics vs. Bucks picks, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks. It entered Week 28 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling record on its top-rated picks, returning more than $3,500 in profit to anybody following them. And it has been particularly red-hot on its A-rated NBA money line picks, entering Week 28 on a strong 84-57 run. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Now it has locked in on Celtics vs. Bucks. We can tell you it's leaning under, and it also says one side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see that selection at SportsLine.

The model is well aware of what an advantage home court has been for Milwaukee this season. The Bucks' 33-8 record at the Fiserv Forum was just one win short of the NBA's best home record, and they boast a strong 61 percent cover rate on their home court. Boston, meanwhile, has just a 48.8 percent cover rate on the road.

And Boston hasn't been able to find an answer for Antetokounmpo all season. Despite Boston's well-respected defensive schemes, Antetokounmpo averaged 31 points, 11 rebounds, and two blocks in three meetings against the Celtics, all while shooting 60 percent from the floor.

But just because Milwaukee has been a tough out at home doesn't mean it'll cover the Bucks vs. Celtics spread in the 2019 NBA Playoffs on Sunday.

Boston enters the Eastern Conference semifinals coming off an impressive four-game sweep of the Pacers where it looked like the Celtics found another gear. Boston hit 39.8 percent of its 3-point attempts during that series and had balanced scoring, with five players getting into double-figures in three of its four wins. Irving and Jayson Tatum combining to score 63 points in Game 2.

The Celtics also posted an impressive rebounding margin of plus-30. They limited second-chance opportunities for the Pacers, a major reason why Indianapolis managed just 91.8 points per game. Al Horford is averaging 10 rebounds per contest so far this postseason, and if he can continue to make a big impact on that end while Boston's guards handle the scoring load, Milwaukee could have its hands full on Sunday.

So who wins Game 1 of Celtics vs. Bucks? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Celtics vs. Bucks spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.