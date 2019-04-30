NBA Playoffs 2019: Celtics vs. Bucks odds, picks, Game 2 predictions from model on 85-60 roll

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks host Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics Tuesday, with tipoff from the Fiserv Forum set for 8 p.m. ET. Boston surprised many by taking Game 1 on the road in commanding fashion. The Celtics went into Milwaukee and won by 22, despite being an eight-point underdog. Both teams will be without the service of one of their key players, as Boston will be missing Marcus Smart (oblique) and Milwaukee won't have Malcolm Brogdon (foot). Milwaukee is listed as a 7.5-point home favorite, while the over-under for total points is 219.5 in the latest Celtics vs Bucks odds. Before you make any Celtics vs. Bucks picks or NBA Playoffs 2019 predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks. It entered Week 28 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling record on its top-rated picks, returning more than $3,100 in profit to anybody following them. And it has been particularly red-hot on its A-rated NBA money line picks, entering Week 28 on a strong 85-60 run. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Now it has locked in on Celtics vs. Bucks. We can tell you it's leaning under, and it also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 70 percent of simulations. You can only see that selection at SportsLine.

The model is well aware of how much better Milwaukee has been on its home court this season. The Bucks' 33-8 record was just one win short of the NBA's best home record, and they finished with a terrific 61 percent cover rate against-the-spread when playing in the Fiserv Forum. Meanwhile, the Celtics had just a 48.8 percent cover rate when playing on the road. In fact, Boston struggled against-the-spread in general this season, carrying a 50 percent cover rate that is down significantly from Milwaukee's NBA-best 62.2 percent cover rate.

Normally elite teams go a bit overvalued by Vegas, as evidenced by sub-50 percent cover rates for each of the Warriors, Raptors, 76ers, Celtics and Thunder. That was not the case for Milwaukee, a team that was actually undervalued all year.

But just because Milwaukee has been excellent on its home floor doesn't mean it will win or cover the Celtics vs. Bucks spread Tuesday night in the NBA Playoffs 2019.

The model also knows that this Boston team has found a new level in the postseason. Brad Stevens has shown a consistent ability to have his teams more well-prepared than their opponents in the playoffs, so the fact that Milwaukee was much better during the regular season might not matter much. Even without the help of Irving and Gordon Hayward, the Celtics were able to make it to the Eastern Conference Finals last year, on the back of a sterling 9-3 against-the-spread record in the first two rounds. They swept a well-respected Pacers squad in Round 1 of this year's playoffs, which included a perfect 4-0 mark against-the-spread.

Plus, we saw Stevens and this Celtics squad dismantle the Bucks in the first round last year, and their defensive schemes similarly frustrated Antetokounmpo in Game 1 of this year's series.

So who wins Game 2 of Bucks vs. Celtics? And which side of the spread can you bank on in nearly 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Bucks vs. Celtics spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.