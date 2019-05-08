NBA Playoffs 2019: Celtics vs. Bucks odds, picks, Game 5 predictions from model on 85-60 roll

The Milwaukee Bucks aim to close out their Eastern Conference series against the Boston Celtics when they host Game 5 on Wednesday night in the 2019 NBA Playoffs. Tipoff from the Fiserv Forum is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Bucks hold a commanding 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series following a pair of victories in Boston in which they withstood a strong start from the Celtics to win in convincing fashion. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with 39 points, 16 rebounds and four assists in Monday's 113-101 victory. Milwaukee has won the last three games by an average of 13.3 points after losing the series opener 112-90 at home. Milwaukee is a nine-point favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 218 in the latest Celtics vs. Bucks odds. Before you lock in your Celtics vs. Bucks picks, be sure to see the predictions for the NBA Playoffs 2019 from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows the Bucks will be motivated to finish off the series on their home floor and advance to their first Eastern Conference Finals since 2001. They appeared to be caught in a flat spot in Game 1, but have responded with three consecutive dominant performances in the 2019 NBA Playoffs.

Their road wins followed a pattern in which they withstood an early surge from Boston and overcame double-digit deficits in the first half. Ultimately, the Bucks overwhelmed the Celtics with their vast firepower in the second half. They outscored Boston 134-112 over the final two quarters of Games 3 and 4.

Milwaukee's role players have done their part with key shots and consistent contributions. Reserve guard George Hill continued his strong series with 15 points, five assists and four rebounds in Game 4. Fellow reserve Pat Connaughton added nine points and 10 rebounds as the Bucks held a 32-7 edge in bench points.

Even so, Milwaukee isn't assured of covering the Celtics vs. Bucks spread against a resilient and dangerous Boston club that already has shown it can win at the Fiserv Forum.

In their Game 1 victory, the Celtics blitzed Milwaukee with a combination of sterling defense and efficient offense. They shot 54 percent from the field while holding the Bucks to 34.8 percent. They held Antetokounmpo to 22 points on 7-of-21 shooting. Boston had 25 assists on 47 field goals and held a 38-26 advantage in points in the paint.

What's more, the Celtics are 10-4 against the spread on their past 14 trips to Milwaukee, and the road team is on a 5-1 spread run in this matchup.

