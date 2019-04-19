NBA Playoffs 2019: Celtics vs. Pacers odds, picks, Game 3 predictions from model on 77-62 roll

Myles Turner and the Indiana Pacers host Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics Friday, with tipoff from the Bankers Life Fieldhouse set for 8:30 p.m. ET. Boston took both games on its home floor, but Indiana didn't make it easy on the Celtics. Wednesday's game came down to Indiana's last possession, and with the series headed to Indiana for Game 3 and 4, the Pacers have a chance to even things out in the 2019 NBA Playoffs. The Pacers are listed as a 2.5-point home favorite, while the over-under for total points is 204 in the latest Celtics vs. Pacers odds. Before you make any Celtics vs. Pacers picks or NBA predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

It entered Week 27 of the 2018-19 NBA season

It's leaning over

The model has taken into account how much better Indiana has been when playing at home. The Pacers had one of the strongest home records (29-12) in the NBA, while covering the spread in 56.1 percent of their home games. Meanwhile, Boston posted just a 46.2 percent cover rate against-the-spread when playing on the road. Sportsbooks clearly overvalued the Celtics this season, as evidenced by their middling 48.8 percent cover rate.

If the Pacers are going to beat the Celtics, they have to get better production from Turner. Their big man averaged just 6.5 points and 5.5 rebounds in the first two games against Boston, but a return to Bankers Life Fieldhouse could rejuvenate the NBA's leading shot blocker. Turner was much better at home this season, averaging 14 points, eight rebounds, and three blocks. All of those numbers were up significantly from his numbers on the road. Look for a bounce-back performances from him on Friday.

But just because Indiana has been terrific on its home floor doesn't mean it'll win or even cover the Pacers vs. Celtics spread Friday in the NBA Playoffs 2019.

The model is also well aware that Boston has the x-factor in this series. The Celtics have the one thing Indiana does not -- an All-Star. Indiana was able to remain afloat during the regular season, even without Victor Oladipo, because of its stifling defense. When it comes to the playoffs, you need a go-to scorer, though, and the Pacers simply do not have one.

Meanwhile, Irving has terrorized Indiana's vaunted defense. Irving averaged 29 points, seven assists, and six rebounds through the first two games, and unless Indiana finds an answer for him, this series might not even make it back to Boston.

Who wins Game 3 of Pacers vs. Celtics?