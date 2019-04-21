NBA Playoffs 2019: Celtics vs. Pacers odds, picks, Game 4 predictions from model on 77-62 run

The Indiana Pacers look to stay alive in their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series when they host the Boston Celtics in Game 4. The Celtics are looking for their first four-game sweep since defeating the New York Knicks in the first round of the 2010-11 playoffs. The Pacers, meanwhile, are looking to do what no NBA team has ever done, and that is to come all the way back from a 3-0 deficit. Tipoff from Bankers Life Fieldhouse is set for 1 p.m. ET as this matchup tips off the 2019 NBA Playoffs action on Sunday. Boston is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Celtics vs. Pacers odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 204. Before making any Celtics vs. Pacers picks of your own, be sure to check out the NBA Playoffs 2019 predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks. It entered Week 27 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling 294-242 record on all top-rated picks, returning more than $3,500 in profit to anybody following them. And it has been particularly red-hot on its A-rated NBA picks against the spread, entering Week 27 on a strong 77-62 run. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Celtics vs. Pacers. We can tell you it's leaning over, but it's also generated a strong against the spread pick that hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. That one is available exclusively at SportsLine.

The Celtics lead the all-time regular season series between these teams 98-79 and they have dominated the Pacers this year, taking three of four regular season games and the past six overall. Boston has played stifling defense the whole series, holding Indiana to a playoff-worst 87 ppg.

Leading the way for the Celtics offensively is guard Kyrie Irving (23.8 ppg), who is averaging 25.3 points in the series, including 37 in Game 2, and forward Jayson Tatum (15.7 ppg), who is averaging 19.7 points in the series, including 26 in Game 2 and 18 in Game 3. Guard Jaylen Brown (13 ppg) scored 23 points in Game 3 and has been a force on the boards, grabbing 21 in the series, including nine in Game 2 and seven in Game 3. He averaged just 4.2 rebounds during the season.

But just because Boston has been dominant doesn't guarantee it will win or cover the Celtics vs. Pacers spread Sunday in the NBA Playoffs 2019.

That's because earning a sweep is hard to do, especially on the road. In 26 postseason appearances and 44 series, the Pacers have been swept in four games just once. That came in 2017 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Pacers have been swept in three shorter series, which were either two or three games. Indiana, however, is tough defensively and will need to continue to be in order to climb back into the series.

Bojan Bogdanovic (18 ppg) has been solid, scoring 23 points in Game 2. He also had 27 in a March 29 regular-season meeting at Boston. Also stepping up for the Pacers have been forward Thaddeus Young (12.6 ppg), who had 15 points in Game 2, and guard Tyreke Evans (10.2 ppg), who had 19 points off the bench in Game 3 and is averaging 13.3 ppg in the series.

So who wins Pacers vs. Celtics? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Pacers vs. Celtics spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $3,500 on its top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.