NBA Playoffs 2019: Celtics vs. Pacers odds, picks, Game 4 predictions from red-hot model on 77-62 roll

The Boston Celtics go for the sweep when they face the Indiana Pacers in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series Sunday. The No. 4-seeded Celtics have not swept a first-round series since the 2010-11 season, while the No. 5-seeded Pacers look to avoid being swept for the first time since 2016-17. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET from Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Boston last swept Indiana in 1992 in a three-game first-round series. The Celtics are three-point favorites in the latest Celtics vs. Pacers odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 204. You'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying about the game before laying any Celtics vs. Pacers picks down.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks. It entered Week 27 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling 294-242 record on all top-rated picks, returning more than $3,500 in profit to anybody following them. And it has been particularly red-hot on its A-rated NBA picks against the spread, entering Week 27 on a strong 77-62 run. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Celtics vs. Pacers. We can tell you it's leaning over, but it's also generated a strong against the spread pick that hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. That one is available exclusively at SportsLine.

Boston, which has won 11 of the past 14 games against Indiana, has won three of the five previous playoff series with the Pacers. Boston also holds the statistical edge in nearly every category in this series. The Celtics have the advantage in scoring (95.7 to 87), field goal percentage (.438 to .398), 3-point percentage (.400 to .330), free throw percentage (.736 to .648) and rebounding (49.3 to 39.3).

Guard Kyrie Irving (23.8 ppg) has been the catalyst offensively, averaging 25.3 points in the series, including a game-high 37 points in Game 2. Defensively, the Celtics have clamped down on the Pacers' top players, including forward-center Domantas Sabonis (14.1 ppg). Sabonis has been held to 20 points the entire series, including just one point in Game 2.

But just because Boston has been dominant doesn't guarantee it will win or cover the Celtics vs. Pacers spread Sunday in the NBA Playoffs 2019.

That's because earning a sweep is hard to do, especially on the road. In 26 postseason appearances and 44 series, the Pacers have been swept in four games just once. That came in 2017 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Pacers have been swept in three shorter series, which were either two or three games. Indiana, however, is tough defensively and will need to continue to be in order to climb back into the series.

Bojan Bogdanovic (18 ppg) has been solid, scoring 23 points in Game 2. He also had 27 in a March 29 regular-season meeting at Boston. Also stepping up for the Pacers have been forward Thaddeus Young (12.6 ppg), who had 15 points in Game 2, and guard Tyreke Evans (10.2 ppg), who had 19 points off the bench in Game 3 and is averaging 13.3 ppg in the series.

So who wins Pacers vs. Celtics? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Pacers vs. Celtics spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $3,500 on its top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.