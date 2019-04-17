NBA Playoffs 2019: Celtics vs. Pacers odds, picks, predictions for Game 2 from model on 77-62 roll

The Boston Celtics seek a 2-0 lead in their first round playoff series against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night at TD Garden. In Game 1 of the 2019 NBA Playoffs on Sunday, the Celtics locked down the Pacers, allowing just 29 second-half points in an 84-74 win. The 74 points were a season low for Indiana. Kyrie Irving and Marcus Morris led Boston with 20 points apiece, while Al Horford added 10 points and 11 rebounds and helped the Celtics win the rebounding battle by 13. Reserve guard Cory Joseph led the Pacers with 14 points. Tipoff for Game 2 of the NBA Playoffs 2019 is set for 7 p.m. ET. Boston is favored by 7.5 in the latest Celtics vs. Pacers odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 204. Before making any Celtics vs. Pacers picks of your own, listen to the predictions for the 2019 NBA Playoffs from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model has factored in that Boston has owned Indiana in recent meetings. The Celtics have won four straight against the Pacers, with an average margin of victory of 14.8 points.

The model also has considered that Boston will have the best player on the floor in Irving. The do-it-all point guard averaged 23.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.9 assists this season while shooting 48.7 percent from the field and 40.1 percent on 3-pointers. The Celtics won Game 1 despite Irving struggling to find the bottom of the net, knocking down just 6-of-17 from the field.

But just because Boston won Game 1 does not guarantee it will cover the Celtics vs. Pacers spread on Wednesday night.

Despite its loss in Game 1, Indiana proved it can defend Boston well enough to win. The Pacers held the Celtics to their lowest point total of the season and just 36.4 percent shooting. Indiana also forced 20 turnovers.

The Pacers also uncharacteristically missed several open shots in Game 1. The team shot 33.3 percent from the field, 22.2 percent on 3-pointers and a ghastly 57.1 percent from the free throw line. In four regular season games against Boston, Indiana was 43.2 percent from the field and 38.2 percent on 3-pointers, showing that the Pacers are capable of much more against the Celtics' defense.

