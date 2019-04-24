NBA Playoffs 2019: Damian Lillard sets Trail Blazers record with 34 points in historic first half of Game 5 vs. Thunder
Lillard played all 24 minutes in the first half and made the most of them
As the Portland Trail Blazers tried to close out the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 5 of their first-round series, they took a 61-60 lead into halftime thanks in large part to their All-NBA point guard, Damian Lillard.
After C.J. McCollum picked up three fouls early in the game, Lillard was forced to carry the team, and put together a superb effort. He played all 24 minutes of the first half, and knocked down 12 of his 18 shot attempts en route to a thrilling 34 points. He was raining down deep 3-pointers, slashing through the lane for acrobatic layups and just generally putting on a show.
And not only did he score more than half of his team's points in the first half, but Lillard set all sorts of records as well. His 34 first-half points were a Trail Blazers record for one half in a playoff game, and he also became Portland's all-time leader in made playoff 3-pointers.
Additionally, his 34 points were the most by any player in one half in the postseason since Steve Nash in 2005, and he was just five points shy of the NBA record for points in a half in the postseason, which was set by Eric "Sleepy" Floyd in 1987.
