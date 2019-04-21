NBA Playoffs 2019: DeMar DeRozan ejected at end of Spurs' Game 4 loss to Nuggets for throwing ball at referee
DeRozan was frustrated after getting called for a charge
The San Antonio Spurs started out on fire in Game 4 of their first-round series with the Denver Nuggets, taking a double-digit lead in the first quarter. But by the end of the night, the team was in disarray, as the Nuggets pulled away in the second half to win 117-103 and tie the series at 2-2.
Nothing exemplified the Spurs' collapse down the stretch better than a moment of frustration from DeMar DeRozan. The Spurs' star tried to take the ball to the basket in the closing minutes but was cut off by Gary Harris. It was a 50-50 call, but referee Scott Foster saw it as a charge and called the offensive foul on DeRozan. Upset by the call, DeRozan turned and fired the ball at Foster.
It really didn't come that close to the ref, but DeRozan's intention was pretty clear, and he was immediately tossed from the game. DeRozan had a pretty solid game, finishing with 19 points, five rebounds and five assists, but with the game getting out of hand, it's clear his frustration just boiled over at that moment.
In addition to getting ejected, DeRozan is likely to face some further punishment from the league. Given that it's the playoffs, and the ball didn't actually hit the ref, a suspension seems a little harsh. DeRozan did, however, probably cost himself a decent chunk of change.
