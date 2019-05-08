NBA Playoffs 2019: Drake joins Raptors fans in trolling 76ers big man Joel Embiid during Toronto's Game 5 blowout win

The Toronto Raptors have moved back in front of the Philadelphia 76ers, taking a 3-2 lead in their second-round series with a dominant 125-89 win in Game 5 on Tuesday night. After an even first quarter, the Raptors took over in the second and went into the break with a 21-point lead. They never looked back, and are now just one win away from the Eastern Conference finals.

With two straight wins, the Raptors are feeling themselves, and so are their fans. That includes their most famous aficionado, Drake. The rapper has become a courtside fixture during Raptors playoff games over the past few seasons, and he was back in his seat on Tuesday night to take in the big victory. And just as the Raptors made a statement, so did Drake, who trolled Sixers big man Joel Embiid on his final trip to the bench in the fourth quarter.

Drake spread his arms out wide and broke into a little dance move reminiscent of Embiid's airplane celebration late in Game 3 after he threw down a windmill slam to put an exclamation point on the big Sixers' win.

Drake and Raptors fans troll Embiid as he checked out in the 4th 😅 pic.twitter.com/E7kIEV4Wi4 — ESPN (@espn) May 8, 2019

The big man was awesome on that night, but he's been awful in Games 4 and 5, due in large part to the fact that he's battling an illness. In Game 5, Embiid finished with just 13 points and six rebounds, while turning the ball over a whopping eight times.

According to Embiid though, that won't be the Sixers' last trip to Toronto this series. Raptors broadcaster Leo Rautins reported that Embiid told Drake, "I'll be back" as he made his way to the bench, suggesting that the Sixers will win Game 6 in Philadelphia and make their way back to Toronto for Game 7.

Embiid just walked by Drake and said “I’ll be back” ...Thursday @Raptors it’s on... — Leo Rautins (@LeoRautins) May 8, 2019

If that's to be the case, then Embiid will need to play much better in Game 6 than he has the last few games.

Embiid also spoke about the incident during his post-game press conference, saying he didn't really understand what was going on.

"I just saw them shake their bodies," Embiid said. "I didn't pay attention about what the hell they were doing, but good for them."