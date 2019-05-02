NBA Playoffs 2019: How no LeBron James has affected this year's postseason

The NBA playoffs haven't been quite the same this season. The Warriors are continuing their inevitable march towards another championship and without the Lakers in the mix there's LeBron James.

The Lakers not making the playoffs, while not entirely shocking, has altered how this year's playoffs have played out. In the East, Giannis Antetokounmpo is an MVP candidate and the most interesting player out there as the Bucks play the Celtics. Other than him, the biggest story is getting to see if Kawhi Leonard can help the Raptors to the Conference Finals.

On Thursday's "Off the Bench," Danny Kanell and Raja Bell talk about this year's playoffs and why the quality just hasn't been quite the same.

"I think the regular season has been boring," Kanell said. "I think the playoffs are somewhat boring because the Golden State Warriors are gonna win."

Bell added that one of the main reason is that we are watching LeBron.

"The glaring missing piece from the playoffs is obviously LeBron," Bell said. "And what that typically would give me is a reason to watch the Eastern conference... This year I'm kinda fascinated by the East with Giannis."

If the Warriors lose though, the playoffs will instantly become more competitive.

