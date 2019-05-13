NBA Playoffs 2019: Kawhi Leonard hits miraculous buzzer beater in Game 7 to lift Raptors over 76ers

The Toronto Raptors are going to the Eastern Conference finals thanks to one of the most outrageous shots in NBA history.

Late in Game 7 of their second-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers, the score was tied at 90-90, and the Raptors put the ball in Kawhi Leonard's hands. He tried to turn the corner on Ben Simmons, but wasn't able to and had to angle his drive to the corner. There, he launched a fadeaway jumper high up into the air over the outstretched arm of Joel Embiid.

It looked like it had no chance of going in, but somehow it bounced first on one side of the rim, then went straight up into the air, hit that side of the rim again, then rattled twice off the other side of the rim before falling through the hoop.

The ball was hanging on the rim for so long that Leonard was crouching down in the corner waiting to see whether it would go down. And when it finally fell through, even the famously stoic Leonard let out some emotion.

They need to melt down this rim and build Kawhi a throne in Toronto pic.twitter.com/MJ9MbFM6mA — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) May 13, 2019

Leonard did not have the most efficient night, going 16-of-39 from the field -- the most shots anyone has ever taken in regulation of a Game 7 in NBA history. But when it mattered most Leonard stepped up for the Raptors, which was exactly why they traded for him last summer.

He scored 41 points and grabbed eight rebounds on the night, with 15 of them coming in the fourth quarter. Leonard's buzzer beater, which was the second series-winning shot of this season's playoffs -- the other being Damian Lillard's in the first round against the Thunder -- was also the first Game 7 buzzer beater in NBA history.

Now, Leonard will continue his leading role in the Eastern Conference finals against the Milwaukee Bucks. Game 1 is set for Wednesday night in Milwaukee.