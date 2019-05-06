NBA Playoffs 2019: Kawhi Leonard might be having a more impressive postseason than Kevin Durant

Even though Kevin Durant has become the unguardable scoring machine we all knew he was capable of being for the Warriors out west, in the north there's another player having a truly outrageous postseason. Kawhi Leonard is putting up outstanding numbers for the Raptors in the playoffs, most recently scoring 39 points and hauling in 14 boards in the Raptors' 101-96 Game 4 win on Sunday.

This has been the norm for Leonard, who recorded his fourth straight 30-plus point game and doesn't look to be slowing down. He's allowing Kyle Lowry to play like a true point guard right now, and the Raptors are benefiting from it. With the series tied at 2-2, they're looking to continue their run into the Eastern Conference Finals.

On Monday's "Off the Bench," Danny Kanell and Raja Bell talk about Leonard and his stellar run. They go into the fact that, despite Durant already being crowned the best player of the postseason, Leonard has quietly been just as good.

"If [Durant] has a bad game, you feel like Steph (Curry) or Klay (Thompson) or someone else on that team is capable of carrying you," Bell said. "Their pedigree says that they'll carry you to a win in a championship scenario. You can't point to anyone on Toronto's team that can do that."

Leonard is "the guy" in Toronto right now, and they'll go as far as he takes them. That has become clear. Whether that's positive or negative, we'll find out when the season ends. Leonard is a max player, and he'll get offers from any team able to afford a max player. But whether or not he chooses to stay with the Raptors could be decided as this season winds down. Durant has all the help in the world right now -- and that may be the type of help that Leonard is looking for.

Listen to the full episode and subscribe on Spotify, Stitcher or iTunes.