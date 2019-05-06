NBA Playoffs 2019: Kawhi Leonard might be having a more impressive postseason than Kevin Durant
Leonard is dragging the Raptors through this postseason right now
Even though Kevin Durant has become the unguardable scoring machine we all knew he was capable of being for the Warriors out west, in the north there's another player having a truly outrageous postseason. Kawhi Leonard is putting up outstanding numbers for the Raptors in the playoffs, most recently scoring 39 points and hauling in 14 boards in the Raptors' 101-96 Game 4 win on Sunday.
This has been the norm for Leonard, who recorded his fourth straight 30-plus point game and doesn't look to be slowing down. He's allowing Kyle Lowry to play like a true point guard right now, and the Raptors are benefiting from it. With the series tied at 2-2, they're looking to continue their run into the Eastern Conference Finals.
On Monday's "Off the Bench," Danny Kanell and Raja Bell talk about Leonard and his stellar run. They go into the fact that, despite Durant already being crowned the best player of the postseason, Leonard has quietly been just as good.
"If [Durant] has a bad game, you feel like Steph (Curry) or Klay (Thompson) or someone else on that team is capable of carrying you," Bell said. "Their pedigree says that they'll carry you to a win in a championship scenario. You can't point to anyone on Toronto's team that can do that."
Leonard is "the guy" in Toronto right now, and they'll go as far as he takes them. That has become clear. Whether that's positive or negative, we'll find out when the season ends. Leonard is a max player, and he'll get offers from any team able to afford a max player. But whether or not he chooses to stay with the Raptors could be decided as this season winds down. Durant has all the help in the world right now -- and that may be the type of help that Leonard is looking for.
Listen to the full episode and subscribe on Spotify, Stitcher or iTunes.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Embiid needed an IV prior to Game 4
Embiid's health continues to be a concern for the Sixers: 'I'm just not myself'
-
How to watch: Rockets-Warriors Game 4
The Rockets will look to defend their home court and tie the series at 2-2
-
Rockets vs. Warriors: Series breakdown
The Rockets can even up the series with a Game 4 victory at home ... or fall into a 3-1 hole...
-
NBA playoffs: Schedule, how to watch
Get the complete schedule and results for the NBA playoffs, along with viewing information
-
2019 NBA Playoffs: Bracket, matchups
A look at every series in the NBA postseason
-
How to watch: Bucks at Celtics Game 4
Boston can even things up with a Game 4 win on Monday ... or fall behind 3-1 with the series...