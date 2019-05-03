NBA Playoffs 2019: Kawhi Leonard's future depends on how the Raptors' season ends
Leonard has a big choice to make this offseason
There is an underlying question to every game the Raptors play in this postseason: What will Kawhi Leonard do when the playoffs are over? The inscrutable forward has topped 40 minutes just once this postseason -- far outside the norm for a superstar player -- and been forced to shoulder an inordinate amount of the Raptors offense as the team went down 2-1 to the 76ers on Thursday.
It has raised questions about how he's being managed. The Raptors kept tight caps on Leonard's playing time all season, but in the postseason all bets should theoretically be off. However, Toronto seems to be lobbying to keep him next year. The outcome of this series may be a factor in his decision.
On Friday's "Off the Bench," Danny Kanell and guest host David Samson talk about Leonard's time with the Raptors and what he may ultimately do this offseason. He's broken 30 points in every game this series, yet twice it hasn't been enough. On top of that, rumors around Leonard's preferred destination continue to swirl.
Samson speculates it could come down to what Leonard values.
"The question is where does he wanna live from a personal standpoint?" Samson said. "Is he comfortable in Canada? Where the taxes are insane. Does he wanna go to California? Does he wanna be part of a big three? Does he wanna play with LeBron? Does he wanna chase rings, or does he wanna chase comfort?"
Ultimately, Leonard will have offers from any team that can afford him. He's an elite talent, and the Raptors are hoping Leonard will have to wait a while longer before making any kind of choice.
Listen to the full episode and subscribe on Spotify, Stitcher or iTunes.
