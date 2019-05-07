NBA Playoffs 2019: Kyrie Irving's struggles show that he's never been a great fit for Celtics

Kyrie Irving continued to struggle against the Bucks in the Celtics' 113-101 Game 4 loss that put Boston down 3-1 in the series. Irving, who played 44 minutes in the losing effort and scored 23 points to go along with 10 assists (on just 7 of 22 shooting)is not living up to the expectations as the Celtics' premier player.

Irving, of course, missed the playoffs last year with an injury, but between him and Gordon Hayward's being back for the Celtics' current run, the sky should have been the limit for Boston. Instead, it's been a roller coaster of a year that now has the team up against the wall heading into Game 5 in Milwaukee. There's still time to turn it around, but the Bucks lost back to back games just once all season, and they are yet to lose three straight.

On Tuesday's "Off the Bench," Danny Kanell and Raja Bell talk about Irving's struggles and how he doesn't seem to fit into Boston.

"Kyrie is just doing what Kyrie does," Bell said. "So while he hasn't played great, and it's easy to blame him, it's what he's always done. It's the player he's always been where he's gone. Tigers don't change their stripes. Yes some of the fault is on him, but more so on the guys who brought him there and basically enabled him to do what he does wherever he's been, and that's not the recipe for Boston."

The Celtics have some things to figure out, which might include gunning for another superstar this offseason. The first name that comes to mind, of course, is Anthony Davis. But even with another star, Irving's situation in Boston doesn't seem tenable right now.

