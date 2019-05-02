NBA Playoffs 2019: Nuggets' Nikola Jokic bounces assist between defender's legs in Game 2 vs. Blazers
Jokic put Portland forward Al-Farouq Aminu on the highlight reel in Game 2
The Denver Nuggets will welcome a lot more plays like this from their All-Star center.
As the Nuggets looked to take a 2-0 lead over the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 2 of their semifinal series, Nikola Jokic made a highlight at the expense of Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu.
Early in the second half, Jokic made a pass in which he bounced the ball through Aminu's legs before Paul Millsap converted on an easy layup. Words don't do this highlight justice -- so you can watch it for yourself.
They don't call the 7-footer "The Joker" for nothing. Jokic nearly had a triple-double through the third quarter with eight points, nine rebounds and seven assists.
Despite being only 24 years of age, Jokic became just the third player in NBA history to post two triple-doubles in his debut postseason. He previously led the Nuggets to a huge Game 7 victory over the San Antonio Spurs in the opening round of the playoffs when he posted a 21-point, 15-rebound, 10-assist stat line.
Considering Jokic is able to make highlight plays like this look so routine, is it any wonder why he's the only big man in NBA history to post multiple triple-double performances in his postseason debut?
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 NBA Playoffs: Bracket, matchups
A look at every series in the NBA postseason
-
Nuggets vs. Blazers: Series breakdown
Portland evened the series with a big win in Denver on Wednesday
-
BIG3 draft results: White goes No. 1
The BIG3 basketball league held its annual draft on Wednesday
-
Nuggets' Craig suffers nasal contusion
Craig took a vicious elbow from Portland's Zach Collins
-
Blazers beat Nuggets in Game 2
The Portland Trail Blazers tied the series with a win over the Nuggets on Wednesday
-
NBA Coaching Tracker moves, rumors
With the regular season in the books, the coaching carousel has begun moving in the NBA