NBA Playoffs 2019: Nuggets' Nikola Jokic bounces assist between defender's legs in Game 2 vs. Blazers

The Denver Nuggets will welcome a lot more plays like this from their All-Star center.

As the Nuggets looked to take a 2-0 lead over the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 2 of their semifinal series, Nikola Jokic made a highlight at the expense of Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu.

Early in the second half, Jokic made a pass in which he bounced the ball through Aminu's legs before Paul Millsap converted on an easy layup. Words don't do this highlight justice -- so you can watch it for yourself.

They don't call the 7-footer "The Joker" for nothing. Jokic nearly had a triple-double through the third quarter with eight points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Despite being only 24 years of age, Jokic became just the third player in NBA history to post two triple-doubles in his debut postseason. He previously led the Nuggets to a huge Game 7 victory over the San Antonio Spurs in the opening round of the playoffs when he posted a 21-point, 15-rebound, 10-assist stat line.

Considering Jokic is able to make highlight plays like this look so routine, is it any wonder why he's the only big man in NBA history to post multiple triple-double performances in his postseason debut?