NBA Playoffs 2019: Nuggets vs. Blazers odds, picks, Game 1 predictions from model on 84-57 roll

The Denver Nuggets needed seven games to get past the stubborn San Antonio Spurs in the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs. Now, on short rest, they host the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals on Monday night. Tipoff from the Pepsi Center is set for 10:30 p.m. ET. The second-seeded Nuggets advanced past the first round for the first time in 10 years with their 90-86 victory over the Spurs on Saturday. Just 48 hours later, they are facing a well-rested Portland club that dispatched Oklahoma City in five games. Denver is a four-point favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 215.5 in the latest Nuggets vs. Blazers odds. Before you make your Nuggets vs. Blazers picks, listen to the NBA predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows the Nuggets will be eager to build on the franchise's first postseason Game 7 victory since 1978 and take the early edge in the second-round series against a Portland team that hasn't played in nearly a week. On Saturday night, the Nuggets never trailed and appeared to be on their way to a blowout after building a 47-34 halftime lead. They padded the margin to 17 in the third quarter before the resilient Spurs battled back and cut the lead to two in the final minute.

However, the Nuggets were poised when it mattered most. Jamal Murray hit a floater in the lane to give them a four-point lead and they all but sealed it with a defensive stop on the next San Antonio possession. Nikola Jokic posted his second triple-double of the series with 21 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists. Murray had 23 points and Gary Harris added 11.

Still, Denver is far from a sure thing to cover the Nuggets vs. Blazers spread in the NBA Playoffs 2019 against a Portland squad that appeared to peak toward the end of the regular season and kept its momentum going in the first round.

The Blazers had lost two straight first-round playoff series, but turned the corner with a mostly dominant performance in their five-game win over the Thunder. Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum consistently delivered big shots, while role players provided valuable contributions.

Lillard authored perhaps the most memorable highlight of the 2019 NBA Playoffs to date when he drained a long 3-pointer over the defense of Paul George at the buzzer to clinch Game 5 in Portland. He finished with 50 points as the Blazers overcame a double-digit deficit in the final five minutes.

