NBA Playoffs 2019: Nuggets vs. Blazers odds, picks, Game 3 predictions from model on 85-60 roll

Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers will try to stay undefeated at home in the 2019 NBA Playoffs when they host the Denver Nuggets in Game 3 on Friday night at 10:30 p.m. ET. Portland dominated most of the way in a 97-90 victory Wednesday night in Denver to tie the Western Conference semifinal series at 1-1. The Blazers now return to the Moda Center, where they are a perfect 3-0 in the postseason. The teams split a pair of games in Portland during the regular season. Portland is a four-point favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 215.5 in the latest Nuggets vs. Blazers odds.

The model knows the Trail Blazers will be eager to take the upper hand in the series after they negated Denver's home-court edge in the series by winning Game 2 on the road. Portland had the second-best home record in the Western Conference in the regular season at 32-9 and improved that mark with its three-game shutout of Oklahoma City in the first round.

Portland bounced back from a 121-113 loss in Game 1 with a more balanced effort in Game 2. Six players scored in double-figures, led by CJ McCollum, who had 20 points, six rebounds and six assists. Center Enes Kanter had another solid performance with 15 points and nine rebounds, while reserve big man Zach Collins had 10 points and six boards in 17 minutes. The Blazers limited Denver to a season-low 35 points in the first half and held the Nuggets to 34.7 percent shooting for the game.

Even so, there's no guarantee that Portland will cover the Nuggets vs. Blazers spread on Friday in the 2019 NBA Playoffs against a Denver team that already has shown it can win on the road in the postseason.

The Nuggets beat the Spurs 117-103 in San Antonio in Game 4 of their first-round series. They also won 113-112 at Portland in November, and their 115-108 loss in Portland on April 7 came with Nikola Jokic, Paul Millsap and Jamal Murray held out for rest.

Denver bounced back in less than 48 hours from finishing off its first-round series against the Spurs in seven games to win the opener against Portland. Poor shooting was the primary source of its Game 2 downfall, but the Nuggets still have plenty of positives to build on. Jokic had 16 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists, while Millsap added 14 points and 11 rebounds.

