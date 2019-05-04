NBA Playoffs 2019: Nuggets vs. Blazers odds, picks, Game 3 predictions from proven model on 85-60 roll

The Portland Trail Blazers managed a road split in the first two games of their playoff series against the Denver Nuggets. Now, Portland will try to protect its home court Friday when it hosts Denver in Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals. Tipoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET from the Moda Center. The Blazers won a rugged Game 2 97-90 on Wednesday night despite just 14 points from star Damian Lillard. CJ McCollum picked up the slack with a team-high 20 points. The Nuggets won in Portland during the regular season and have taken four of the past six matchups against the Trail Blazers. Portland is a four-point sportsbook favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 215 in the latest Nuggets vs. Blazers odds. Before you make your Nuggets vs. Blazers picks, be sure to see the the NBA Playoffs 2019 predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks. It entered Week 28 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling record on its top-rated picks, returning more than $3,100 in profit to anybody following them. And it has been particularly red-hot on its A-rated NBA money line picks, entering Week 28 on a strong 85-60 run. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has locked in on Game 3 of Nuggets vs. Blazers. We can tell you the model is leaning over, and it also has generated a point-spread pick that hits well over 50 percent of the time. That one is only available at SportsLine.

The model knows the Trail Blazers will be eager to take the upper hand in the series after they negated Denver's home-court edge in the series by winning Game 2 on the road. Portland had the second-best home record in the Western Conference in the regular season at 32-9 and improved that mark with its three-game shutout of Oklahoma City in the first round.

Portland bounced back from a 121-113 loss in Game 1 with a more balanced effort in Game 2. Six players scored in double-figures, led by CJ McCollum, who had 20 points, six rebounds and six assists. Center Enes Kanter had another solid performance with 15 points and nine rebounds, while reserve big man Zach Collins had 10 points and six boards in 17 minutes. The Blazers limited Denver to a season-low 35 points in the first half and held the Nuggets to 34.7 percent shooting for the game.

Even so, there's no guarantee that Portland will cover the Nuggets vs. Blazers spread on Friday in the 2019 NBA Playoffs against a Denver team that already has shown it can win on the road in the postseason.

Denver coach Michael Malone said he was pleased with his team's effort in Game 2, particularly on the defensive end. The Nuggets held Portland to 97 points, 14.3 below their postseason average, and limited the Blazers to 42.4 percent shooting. Moreover, they held Lillard to just 14 points on 5-of-17 shooting.

Denver also got a boost when defensive stalwart Torrey Craig returned to the game following what looked like a potentially devastating injury. He took an elbow on a free-throw rebound in the second quarter and left the game with what the team feared was a broken nose. But Craig was diagnosed with a nasal contusion and returned in the second half to a loud ovation, wearing a protective mask.

Who wins Game 3 of Blazers vs. Nuggets? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Blazers vs. Nuggets spread you should be all over Friday, all from the model that's up more than $3,100 on top-rated NBA picks this season.