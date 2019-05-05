NBA Playoffs 2019: Nuggets vs. Blazers odds, picks, Game 4 predictions from model on 85-60 roll

Less than 48 hours after ending their marathon, four-overtime Game 3, the Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets resume their Western Conference best-of-seven semifinals series with Game 4 of the 2019 NBA Playoffs on Sunday. Two days ago, the Blazers took a 2-1 lead in the series by outlasting the Nuggets, 140-137, in a game that tied a 1953 contest between the Boston Celtics and Syracuse Nationals as the longest playoff game in NBA history. Portland guard CJ McCollum scored a game-high 41 points, while Denver's Nikola Jokic had staggering triple-double: 33 points, 18 rebounds and 14 assists in almost 65 minutes. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. and Portland is favored by three at home in the latest Nuggets vs. Blazers odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 210.5. Before making any Nuggets vs. Blazers picks of your own, listen to the NBA Playoffs 2019 predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model has considered that the Blazers have clamped down on the defensive end in the last two games of the series. In Game 1, which Portland lost 121-113, the Blazers allowed Denver to shoot 50.6 percent from the field and 41.4 percent from beyond the 3-point arc. In the last two games, Portland has held the Nuggets to 40.6 percent from the field and 29.6 from beyond the arc. The defense has allowed the Blazers to win despite their own shooting percentages dropping from Game 1.

The model also has factored in that Portland has one of the best home-court advantages in the NBA. The Blazers were 32-9 at home this season, tied for the second best home record in the Western Conference. The Nuggets were just 20-21 away from the Pepsi Center this season, the second worst road record among Western Conference playoff teams.

But just because Portland has won the last two games does not guarantee it will cover the Nuggets vs. Blazers spread on Sunday.

Jokic is playing at an elite level. In the series, he is averaging 28.7 points, 13.7 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game. He's also shooting 51.7 percent from the field and 53.8 percent on threes. That continues what he's been doing in the postseason: 24.8 points, 12.6 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game.

The model also knows that the Nuggets are capable of shooting better against Portland. Prior to Game 2, they shot 49.3 percent from the field and 39.0 percent from 3-point land in five games against the Blazers this season. Denver went 4-1 in those games.

