NBA Playoffs 2019: Nuggets vs. Blazers odds, picks, Game 6 predictions from model on 85-60 run

The Portland Trail Blazers face a must-win game on Thursday night when they host the Denver Nuggets in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Playoffs. Tipoff from the Moda Center is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET. Portland took the upper hand after it defeated Denver 140-137 in a classic four-overtime thriller last week, but has dropped two games since. The Nuggets dominated from the outset in Game 5 at the Pepsi Center on their way to a 124-98 victory and a 3-2 edge in the best-of-seven series. Denver's 116-112 Game 4 victory is Portland's lone home defeat during the postseason. Portland is a 3.5-favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 215.5 in the latest Nuggets vs. Blazers odds.

The model knows the Trail Blazers will be at maximum motivation as they face elimination on their home court. With a victory, they can force a Game 7 in a postseason series for the first time since 2003. Portland has won 12 of its last 13 home games, with the outlier being Game 4 of this series. The Blazers were felled by a third quarter in which they were outscored 27-14, allowing Denver to take a four-point lead into the fourth.

The Blazers hit a flat spot in Game 5, hampered by an inefficient offense and 14 missed free throws. But on the bright side, their reserves continued to have a strong series as Zach Collins scored a playoff career-high 14 points and Rodney Hood added another 14.

Portland hasn't lost consecutive home games this season.

Jamal Murray had 34 points to lead the way in Game 4, while Nikola Jokic had a triple-double with 21 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists. The rising duo had plenty of help in Game 5, as the Nuggets shot 49.4 percent from the field and held a 70-54 rebounding edge. Veteran Paul Millsap had 12 first-quarter points and finished with 24 points and eight rebounds. Jokic came on strong and registered 25 points, 19 rebounds and six assists. Murray had 18 points and nine assists.

