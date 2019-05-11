NBA Playoffs 2019: Nuggets vs. Blazers odds, picks, Game 7 predictions from model on 85-60 roll

A spot in the Western Conference finals is on the line Sunday when the Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers collide in Game 7 of their Western Conference playoff series at the Pepsi Center. Guards Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum combined for 62 points in Portland's 119-108 Game 6 victory on Thursday to force Game 7 in the 2019 NBA Playoffs. Center Nikola Jokic flirted with another triple-double for the Nuggets with 29 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists. The winner advances to face the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference finals of the NBA Playoffs 2019, and tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. Denver is favored by 5.5 in the latest Nuggets vs. Blazers odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 212.5. Before making any Nuggets vs. Blazers picks of your own, be sure to see the NBA playoff predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks. It entered Week 30 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling record on its top-rated picks, returning more than $3,000 in profit to anybody following them. And it has been particularly red-hot on its A-rated NBA money line picks, entering Week 30 on a strong 85-60 run. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Now the model has honed in on Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers. We can tell you it is leaning over, and it has an against-the-spread pick that cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations. That one is available only at SportsLine.

The model has factored in that Jokic is playing at an elite level. In the series, he is averaging 26.8 points, 14.0 rebounds and 8.7 assists. He's also shooting 54.6 percent from the field and 50.0 percent on 3-pointers. That continues what he's been doing in the postseason: 24.8 points, 13.0 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game.

The model also has considered that Denver is a significantly better team at home than on the road. The Nuggets went 34-7 at home during the regular season, the best home record in the NBA. Traditionally, home teams have enjoyed strong success in Game 7 of the NBA Playoffs, winning 78.9 percent of the time. Denver already has won a Game 7 at home this postseason, beating the Spurs in the first round.

But just because Denver is playing at home does not guarantee it will cover the Nuggets vs. Blazers spread.

The model has factored in that Lillard may have regained his shooting touch. In Games 2 through 5, he shot just 39.3 percent from the field and 21.9 percent from beyond the 3-point arc. But in Game 6 he turned in a Lillard-type performance, making 11-of-23 shots (47.8 percent) and draining 6-of-13 from three (46.2 percent).

In addition, the Trail Blazers have received increased production from Rodney Hood. Acquired from the Cavaliers in February, Hood wasn't a factor in the first-round series against the Thunder, averaging 3.2 points. However he has been key against the Nuggets, averaging 16.2 points while shooting 60.4 percent from the field and 57.9 percent on 3-pointers. In Game 6, he scored a playoff career-high 25 points.

So who wins Blazers vs. Nuggets? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Blazers vs. Nuggets spread to jump on Sunday, all from the advanced model that's up more than $3,000 on its top-rated NBA picks.