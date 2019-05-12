NBA Playoffs 2019: Nuggets vs. Blazers odds, picks, Game 7 predictions from proven model on 85-60 roll

Two teams that haven't been to the Western Conference finals in a long time will have a chance to end that drought on Sunday when the Denver Nuggets host the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 7. The Nuggets have not reached the conference finals since 2009. Meanwhile, the Blazers, who had 62 combined points from Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum in Thursday's Game 6 victory, have not been to the conference finals since 2000. The winner of Sunday's clash in the 2019 NBA Playoffs moves on to face the Golden State Warriors. Tip-off is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. Denver is favored by 5.5 in the latest Nuggets vs. Blazers odds, up one from the opener, while the over-under for total points scored is 212.5, down two from where the line opened. Before making any Nuggets vs. Blazers picks of your own, listen to the predictions for the NBA Playoffs 2019 from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered Week 30 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a strong record on its top-rated picks.

Now the model has honed in on Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers. The model is leaning over, and it has an against-the-spread pick.

The model knows that home teams have a long history of success in Game 7. In fact, home teams have won 105 of 133 Game 7s in NBA history, a 78.9 winning percentage. The most recent winner-take-all game was won by Denver in the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs against the visiting San Antonio Spurs. That Nuggets win continued their success at home this year. During the regular season, Denver went an astounding 34-7 at the Pepsi Center, the best home record in the NBA.

In addition, the model also has considered that Denver has several statistical advantages in this series. The Nuggets have the edge in points (116.0 to 113.2), three-point shooting percentage (35.4 to 34.8), free throw shooting percentage (83.3 to 73.6), rebounds (51.5 per game to 46.3) and turnovers (11.3 to 12.0).

But just because Denver is playing at home does not guarantee it will cover the Nuggets vs. Blazers spread.

The model has factored in that Lillard may have regained his shooting touch. In Games 2 through 5, he shot just 39.3 percent from the field and 21.9 percent from beyond the 3-point arc. But in Game 6 he turned in a Lillard-type performance, making 11-of-23 shots (47.8 percent) and draining 6-of-13 from three (46.2 percent).

In addition, the Trail Blazers have received increased production from Rodney Hood. Acquired from the Cavaliers in February, Hood wasn't a factor in the first-round series against the Thunder, averaging 3.2 points. However he has been key against the Nuggets, averaging 16.2 points while shooting 60.4 percent from the field and 57.9 percent on 3-pointers. In Game 6, he scored a playoff career-high 25 points.

So who wins Blazers vs. Nuggets? And which side of the spread can you bank on?