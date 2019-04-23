NBA Playoffs 2019: Nuggets vs. Spurs odds, picks, Game 5 predictions from model on 84-57 run

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets host DeMar DeRozan and the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, with tipoff from the Pepsi Center set for 9:30 p.m. ET. The series is even at 2-2 after Denver took Game 4 in the 2019 NBA Playoffs. With two of the three remaining games coming in Denver, the Spurs are going to have to steal another road victory. Both teams are healthy heading into Game 5, but the Nuggets did make a noteworthy change to their rotation. After averaging just 10 minutes in the first three games of the series, Torrey Craig was inserted into the starting lineup and played 37 minutes in Game 4. As a result, Will Barton moved to the bench. Craig is expected to start again on Tuesday. Denver is listed as a 5.5-point home favorite, while the over-under for total points is 211 in the latest Spurs vs Nuggets odds. Before you make any Spurs vs. Nuggets picks and NBA predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Denver posted the best home record (34-7) in the entire NBA this season, and they covered the spread in a whopping 60.5 percent of their home games. Meanwhile, San Antonio had just a 47.6 percent cover rate on the road and went just 16-25 straight-up. Jokic was much better at home this year too, averaging 21.5 points and 11.8 rebounds at the Pepsi Center, as opposed to 18.6 points and 9.9 boards on the road. The Joker has been excellent in the NBA Playoffs 2019, averaging 21 points, 12 rebounds, and over nine assists.

But just because Denver has been lights-out on its home floor doesn't mean it'll cover the spread on Tuesday.

The Spurs have held their own against Denver. They've won four of eight games, including a statement win at the Pepsi Center in Game 1. The Nuggets have had no answer for DeRozan, who is averaging over 23 points and seven rebounds on 49.3 percent shooting.

Between DeRozan and Derrick White, San Antonio's guard play has been notably better than Denver's. White has stepped his game up in his first real taste of playoff basketball, averaging 19 points on 64 percent shooting. His 36-point outburst in Game 3 powered San Antonio to a victory, and his defense on Jamal Murray has been outstanding.

