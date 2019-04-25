NBA Playoffs 2019: Nuggets vs. Spurs odds, picks, Game 6 predictions from proven model on 84-57 roll

The Denver Nuggets and San Antonio Spurs have already had a rollercoaster series, with the Spurs taking an early 2-1 lead and then Denver storming back to win the last two to send it back to San Antonio with the Nuggets holding a 3-2 lead. Game 6 will take place on Thursday at the AT&T Center with tipoff scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. And as much as Denver loves its fans, the Nuggets would love to close the series out now with Portland closing out Oklahoma City on Tuesday and waiting in the wings. However, San Antonio is the three-point favorite with the total listed at 208.5 in the latest Spurs vs. Nuggets odds. Before you make your NBA playoff predictions for Thursday, be sure to check out the Spurs vs. Nuggets picks from the team at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks. It entered Week 28 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling record on its top-rated picks, returning more than $3,500 in profit to anybody following them. And it has been particularly red-hot on its A-rated NBA money line picks, entering Week 28 on a strong 84-57 run. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has set its sights on Spurs vs. Nuggets. We can tell you the model is leaning over, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see that one at SportsLine.

For Thursday's matchup, the model knows the Spurs love to spread the wealth offensively and they're much more difficult to defend when they've got multiple scoring options to account for every offensive set. In their Game 1 and Game 3 wins, the Spurs had at least five players score double-digit points.

And between DeMar DeRozan, LaMarcus Aldridge, Derrick White and Rudy Gay, they feel like they have four go-to scorers that they can turn to at any given moment in the game. White and DeRozan combined for 61 points in Game 3 and the Spurs will be looking for those two to keep the Denver backcourt on its heels defensively in Game 6 to send the series back to Denver for Game 7.

But just because San Antonio has an explosive offense doesn't mean it'll cover the Spurs vs. Nuggets spread on Thursday.

The model also knows Denver has been shooting the ball exceptionally well from beyond the 3-point line so far this postseason. Outside of a woeful 21.4 percent night from beyond the arc in Game 1, the Nuggets have shot 41.7 percent or better in each game. In the last four contests, they're shooting 46.2 percent from the 3-point line and are making almost 14 treys per game, while San Antonio has averaged just six per game during that span.

Malik Beasley is shooting 57.9 percent from beyond the arc, while Torrey Craig is hitting 64.3 percent of his attempts from deep. Jokic, Gary Harris and Jamal Murray are all taking at least four 3-pointers per game and shooting at least 39 percent from three as well.

Who wins Game 6 of Nuggets vs. Spurs? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Nuggets vs. Spurs spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.