NBA Playoffs 2019: Nuggets vs. Spurs odds, picks, Game 6 predictions from simulation on 84-57 run

The Denver Nuggets face the San Antonio Spurs in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Playoffs on Thursday. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, and San Antonio is a three-point favorite despite trailing 3-2 in the series. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas believes will be scored, is 208.5 in the latest Spurs vs. Nuggets odds. The Spurs initially jumped out to a 2-1 series lead, but the Nuggets responded with a 14-point win in Game 4 and an 18-point victory in Game 5. Now they have to withstand one more trip to the AT&T Center to close out the series and prepare for the awaiting Portland Trail Blazers. But if the Spurs can hold serve at home, they can force a Game 7 where anything can happen. Before you make your Spurs vs. Nuggets picks for Game 6, listen to the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks. It entered Week 28 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling record on its top-rated picks, returning more than $3,500 in profit to anybody following them. And it has been particularly red-hot on its A-rated NBA money line picks, entering Week 28 on a strong 84-57 run. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has set its sights on Spurs vs. Nuggets. We can tell you the model is leaning over, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see that one at SportsLine.

The model knows that the key for San Antonio on Thursday night will be whether it can win on the glass against Denver. In the first three games of the series, the Spurs were plus-18 in the rebounding department, which is why were able to stake a 2-1 series lead where they stole a game in Denver and won the first game back in San Antonio. In the last two games, the Nuggets are plus-six in the rebounding department and Nikola Jokic and Torrey Craig have combined to average 20.5 boards in those two contests.

But just because San Antonio is on the brink of elimination doesn't mean it'll cover the Spurs vs. Nuggets spread on Thursday.

The model also knows Denver has been shooting the ball exceptionally well from beyond the 3-point line so far this postseason. Outside of a woeful 21.4 percent night from beyond the arc in Game 1, the Nuggets have shot 41.7 percent or better in each game. In the last four contests, they're shooting 46.2 percent from the 3-point line and are making almost 14 treys per game, while San Antonio has averaged just six per game during that span.

Malik Beasley is shooting 57.9 percent from beyond the arc, while Torrey Craig is hitting 64.3 percent of his attempts from deep. Jokic, Gary Harris and Jamal Murray are all taking at least four 3-pointers per game and shooting at least 39 percent from three as well.

Who wins Game 6 of Nuggets vs. Spurs? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Nuggets vs. Spurs spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.