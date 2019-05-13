NBA playoffs 2019 predictions, brackets: Experts pick Warriors to win title again, disagree over who they'll face in Finals

After a thrilling second round of the NBA playoffs, we're finally on to the conference finals. We got there with two unbelievable Game 7s on Sunday, which sent the Portland Trail Blazers and Toronto Raptors on to face the Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks, respectively, in the next round.

In the first of two Game 7s on the day, the Blazers outlasted the Nuggets by defeating them on their own home floor with a 100-96 victory. Portland will now match up against Golden State in the Western Conference finals.

In the other series, the Warriors were able to finish off the Rockets despite the absence of Kevin Durant as Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry proved to be too much for Houston to handle on their home floor. In the end, the Splash Brothers led the defending champions to a 118-113 series-clinching victory in Game 6.

In the East, the Raptors punched their ticket to the Eastern Conference Finals as they eliminated the Sixers with a 92-90 victory behind Kawhi Leonard's buzzer-beater in Game 7 on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Bucks were the first team to advance to the East Finals as they finished off the Celtics in five games following a 116-91 victory at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday night.

Prior to the playoffs, we asked our panel of NBA experts to fill out brackets and tell us who'll end up winning the whole thing. The unanimous answer came as a surprise to absolutely nobody: The Golden State Warriors. However, there was a lot of disagreement about which team will face them in the Finals -- the Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors or Philadelphia 76ers.

Clearly, some predictions have gone terribly wrong. Here's a look at how the CBS Sports NBA experts saw this postseason playing out.

Raja Bell

NBA Finals: Warriors over Raptors

Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers, Thunder over Nuggets, Raptors over Bucks

Bill Reiter

NBA Finals: Warriors over Bucks

Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers, Thunder over Nuggets

Reid Forgrave

NBA Finals: Warriors over Raptors

Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers, Thunder over Nuggets, Raptors over Bucks

James Herbert

NBA Finals: Warriors over Raptors

Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers, Thunder over Nuggets, Raptors over Bucks

Brad Botkin

NBA Finals: Warriors over Bucks

Upsets: Trail Blazers over Nuggets

Colin Ward-Henninger

NBA Finals: Warriors over Raptors

Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers, Thunder over Nuggets, Raptors over Bucks

Jack Maloney

NBA Finals: Warriors over Bucks

Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers

Christopher Bengel

NBA Finals: Warriors over Raptors

Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers, Spurs over Nuggets, Pacers over Celtics, Raptors over Bucks

Michael Kaskey-Blomain

NBA Finals: Warriors over 76ers

Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers, Spurs over Nuggets, 76ers over Raptors, 76ers over Bucks

DJ Siddiqi

NBA Finals: Warriors over Bucks

Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers, Thunder over Nuggets