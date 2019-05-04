NBA Playoffs 2019: Raptors list Pascal Siakam as doubtful for Game 4 against 76ers with calf injury
The Toronto Raptors could be without their starting power forward in Game 4 on Sunday
The Toronto Raptors could be shorthanded when they take on the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 4.
On Saturday, the Raptors announced that forward Pascal Siakam is currently listed as doubtful for Sunday's contest with a right calf contusion.
During Saturday's media availability, Siakam admitted that he wasn't sure when he suffered the injury. However, ESPN's Tim Bontemps points out that Siakam did attempt to trip Joel Embiid with the back of his right leg in the second half of Game 3.
Siakam has come up huge for the Raptors as the team's second scoring option behind Kawhi Leonard. In a 116-95 loss to Philadelphia in Game 3, Siakam scored 20 points on 7-of-15 shooting while securing three rebounds.
In the first three games of the series against the Sixers, Siakam has put together averages of 23.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.7 steals while shooting 34.5 percent from beyond the arc. The 2016 first round pick was a huge asset for the Raptors in their Game 1 win when he scored 29 points on an extremely efficient 12-of-15 shooting performance.
If Siakam can't go, it's possible that veteran big man Serge Ibaka would slide into the starting lineup alongside Marc Gasol.
