NBA Playoffs 2019: Raptors' Pascal Siakam will play in Game 4 vs. Sixers despite calf injury

The Toronto Raptors are down 2-1 in their second-round series with the Philadelphia 76ers, so they need all of their best players available. That was in doubt leading up to Game 4 due to a calf injury Pascal Siakam suffered during Game 3. At one point, he was listed as doubtful, but shortly before tip-off on Sunday afternoon the team announced he would be available to play.

During Saturday's media availability, Siakam admitted that he wasn't sure when he suffered the injury. However, ESPN's Tim Bontemps points out that Siakam did attempt to trip Joel Embiid with the back of his right leg in the second half of Game 3.

Pascal Siakam received a Flagrant 1 for tripping Joel Embiid ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/ECEqsixq8E — ESPN (@espn) May 3, 2019

Siakam has come up huge for the Raptors as the team's second scoring option behind Kawhi Leonard. In a 116-95 loss to Philadelphia in Game 3, Siakam scored 20 points on 7-of-15 shooting while securing three rebounds.

In the first three games of the series against the Sixers, Siakam has put together averages of 23.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.7 steals while shooting 34.5 percent from beyond the arc. The 2016 first round pick was a huge asset for the Raptors in their Game 1 win when he scored 29 points on an extremely efficient 12-of-15 shooting performance.

If Siakam can't go, it's possible that veteran big man Serge Ibaka would slide into the starting lineup alongside Marc Gasol.