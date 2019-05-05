NBA Playoffs 2019: Raptors' Pascal Siakam will play in Game 4 vs. Sixers despite calf injury
The Toronto Raptors will not be without their starting power forward in Game 4 on Sunday
The Toronto Raptors are down 2-1 in their second-round series with the Philadelphia 76ers, so they need all of their best players available. That was in doubt leading up to Game 4 due to a calf injury Pascal Siakam suffered during Game 3. At one point, he was listed as doubtful, but shortly before tip-off on Sunday afternoon the team announced he would be available to play.
During Saturday's media availability, Siakam admitted that he wasn't sure when he suffered the injury. However, ESPN's Tim Bontemps points out that Siakam did attempt to trip Joel Embiid with the back of his right leg in the second half of Game 3.
Siakam has come up huge for the Raptors as the team's second scoring option behind Kawhi Leonard. In a 116-95 loss to Philadelphia in Game 3, Siakam scored 20 points on 7-of-15 shooting while securing three rebounds.
In the first three games of the series against the Sixers, Siakam has put together averages of 23.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.7 steals while shooting 34.5 percent from beyond the arc. The 2016 first round pick was a huge asset for the Raptors in their Game 1 win when he scored 29 points on an extremely efficient 12-of-15 shooting performance.
If Siakam can't go, it's possible that veteran big man Serge Ibaka would slide into the starting lineup alongside Marc Gasol.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How to watch: Raptors at 76ers Game 4
Third-seeded Philadelphia can take a 3-1 lead over No. 2 Toronto with a win on Sunday
-
Nuggets vs. Blazers Game 4: Odds, picks
Fatigue tends to impact defense more than offense, and Lillard is yet to really get going
-
Green: Rockets played with 'desperation'
Green says Houston 'played with a different sense of desperation' in Game 3, but knows Golden...
-
Sixers vs Raptors odds, picks for Game 4
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Sixers vs. Raptors game 10,000 tim...
-
Dray's mom pokes fun at Steph Curry
Not even Warriors moms could resist dunking on Steph after a tough Game 3
-
WATCH: Capela rejects Iguodala
Iguodala went strong to the rim, but Capela had other ideas