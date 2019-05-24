NBA Playoffs 2019: Raptors superfan Drake gets trolled by Bucks owner's daughter, then returns favor after Game 5 win

It didn't take long for Drake to respond to Mallory Edens following the Toronto Raptors' 105-99 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals on Thursday night.

Edens, the daughter of Bucks owner Wes Edens, trolled Drake while sitting courtside at Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum by wearing a shirt bearing the face of Pusha T, a rapper that Drake has previously had verbal issues with. The shirt was a clear dig at Raptors superfan Drake, who ended up getting the last laugh when Toronto pulled out a win on the road to move to within one win of an NBA Finals berth.

Just moments after the final whistle sounded, Drake changed his Instagram profile picture to an image of Edens, and also included a picture of her in his live story along with the caption "All is fair in war and war and trust me I'll still get you tickets to OVO fest."

The Raptors still have to win once more in order to move on to a matchup with the defending-champion Warriors in the Finals, but Drake is pretty confident that they will get there for the first time in franchise history.

"All we are is proud and passionate," Drake said of the Raptors after Game 5. "We are like a college sports team, the Toronto Raptors are a college sports team, I promise you. I love Toronto, I love this team, and we're going to the NBA Finals."

Drake is clearly pretty passionate when it comes to the Raptors, and you can expect him to be front and center at Scotiabank Arena when the Raptors look to finish off the Bucks in Game 6 on Saturday night.