NBA Playoffs 2019: Raptors vs. Magic odds, picks, Game 3 predictions from model on 77-62 roll

The Toronto Raptors look to regain control of their series with the Orlando Magic when they meet in Game 3. Friday's tipoff in the 2019 NBA Playoffs is at 7 p.m. ET from the Amway Center in Orlando. The Raptors are favored by 4.5, while the over-under for total points scored is 210 in the latest Raptors vs. Magic odds. The Magic stunned the Raptors in Game 1 thanks to having seven players hit double-digit scoring, with D.J. Augustin's 25 points leading the way. However, the Raptors responded with a dominant 111-82 win on Tuesday where Kawhi Leonard piled up 37 points. Now the series moves from Toronto to Orlando and the Raptors need to steal a game to take home-court advantage back.

For Friday's matchup, the model knows that defense has been Orlando's calling card all season and will be the key again in Game 3. The Magic ranked fifth in the NBA in scoring defense (106.6 points per game) and were eighth in defensive rating, allowing 108.1 points per 100 possessions.

Orlando likes to slow games down, ranking 25th in pace of play (98.1 possessions per game). The Magic primarily do that by packing it in to protect the rim (sixth in the NBA with 5.4 blocks per game) and by dominating the defensive glass (third in defensive rebounding percentage). If they can continue to follow that recipe, they can contend with the Raptors, especially at home where they went 25-16 during the regular season.

However, Toronto came to life in Game 2 and if it can follow that blueprint again, it'll have a strong chance of covering the Raptors vs. Magic spread in the NBA Playoffs 2019 on Friday.

After losing the turnover battle and allowing the Magic to shoot 48.3 percent from the 3-point line in their Game 1 loss, the Raptors rectified both of those issues in Game 2. They won the turnover battle 17-7 and allowed the Magic to shoot just 26.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Kyle Lowry failed to score in Game 1 and let Augustin run wild on the defensive end, but he stepped his game up in a big way on both ends of the floor in Game 2. Lowry had 22 points and seven assists and dropped his defensive rating from 102 to 90, while helping limit Augustin to just nine points. If Lowry can have a similar two-way impact on Friday, the Raptors have the ability to pull away again.

Who wins Game 3 of Magic vs. Raptors?