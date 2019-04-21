NBA Playoffs 2019: Raptors vs. Magic odds, picks, Game 4 predictions from model on 77-62 roll

After winning Game 1, the Orlando Magic now finds themselves down 2-1 in the 2019 NBA Playoffs against the visiting Toronto Raptors. The No. 7 seed Magic entered the NBA Playoffs 2019 red-hot and have won 12 of their past 16 games. The No. 2 seed Raptors, however, have also been hot, winning nine of their last 11. Sunday's tipoff in the 2019 NBA Playoffs from the Amway Center in Orlando is at 7 p.m. ET. Toronto is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Raptors vs. Magic odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 207. Before making any Raptors vs. Magic picks of your own, you should listen to the NBA Playoffs 2019 predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks. It entered Week 27 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling 294-242 record on all top-rated picks, returning more than $3,500 in profit to anybody following them.

The model has dialed in on Raptors vs. Magic.

The model knows Toronto won 50-plus games for the fourth year in a row. Prior to that, the Raptors had never won 50 games in a season. Toronto is making its sixth consecutive playoff appearance and 11th overall, advancing to the conference semifinals the last two years after making it to the conference finals in 2016. The Raptors have had success against the Magic, going 46-39 all-time during the regular season.

Forward Kawhi Leonard has been a force. He scored 37 points in Game 2 and still managed 16 in Game 3 despite dealing with an illness. Prior to that, he had scored 20-plus points in the previous six games. Forward Pascal Siakam is averaging 24.3 points in the series, including 30 points in Game 3.

But just because Toronto leads the series doesn't guarantee it will cover the Raptors vs. Magic spread on Sunday.

That's because the Magic lead the all-time playoff series 5-3, including a 4-1 first-round series win in 2008. Orlando, which has reached the postseason 15 times in its history, has had plenty of success in the playoffs, advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals four times and reaching the NBA Finals twice (1995 and 2009).

Center Nikola Vucevic leads the way for the Magic. He had 22 points in Game 3 and has scored 20 or more in four of the past six games. Terrence Ross scored 24 points off the bench in Game 3 and hit 20 in five of the last seven games.

So who wins Magic vs. Raptors?