NBA Playoffs 2019: Raptors vs. Magic odds, picks, Game 5 predictions from model on 84-57 roll

The Toronto Raptors will attempt to close out their first-round series in the 2019 NBA Playoffs on Tuesday when they host the Orlando Magic. Tipoff from the Scotiabank Arena is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Raptors have bounced back from their Game 1 defeat with three consecutive victories over the Magic. Toronto enters Tuesday's showdown having scored 107 or more points in two of its last three games, while Orlando is searching for answers after being blown out on its home floor in Game 4. Orlando is listed as a 12-point favorite on Tuesday, while the over-under for total points is 206 in the latest Magic vs. Raptors odds.

The model is well aware that Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard has been dominant in the 2019 NBA Playoffs. Leonard enters Tuesday's matchup averaging 28 points per game and has knocked down over 55 percent of his shots from the field in three of the first four contests. And with no fewer than 18 attempts in any of the first four matchups of the series, Leonard should have another expansive role in a potential series-clinching Game 5.

The Raptors will be hungry to close out the series amid one of the most advantageous home-court environments in the NBA. They went 32-9 at Scotiabank Arena in the regular season and clobbered the Magic 111-82 in their Game 2 victory.

But just because Toronto has been virtually unstoppable at home doesn't mean it will cover the Raptors vs. Magic spread on Tuesday night.

That's because the Magic have already proven they have what it takes to take down Toronto on its home floor. In its Game 1 victory, Orlando held Toronto's Kyle Lowry to zero points on 0-7 shooting. The Magic will need another strong defensive outing on Tuesday if they want to force a Game 6.

Offensively, the Magic have struggled, averaging just 86.6 points in their last three contests. They'll need a productive night from Nikola Vucevic, who averaged 20.8 points and 12.0 rebounds during the regular season. Vucevic proved he can be dominant against a stingy Raptors defense, exploding for 22 points, 14 rebounds and six assists in Orlando's Game 3 loss.

