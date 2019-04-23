NBA Playoffs 2019: Raptors vs. Magic odds, picks, Game 5 predictions from proven model on 84-57 run

The Toronto Raptors won both games on their opponent's home floor to take a commanding 3-1 series lead back to Toronto for Game 5. Now, the Orlando Magic will have to win their second game at Scotiabank Arena to keep their season alive. The clubs meet Tuesday night at 7 p.m. ET in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference best-of-seven series. The Raptors have reeled off three straight victories after falling to the Magic in Game 1. Toronto is an 11.5-point sportsbook favorite, up from an opener of -11 in most markets. The over-under for total points scored has climbed to 206 from an initial mark of 205 in the latest Raptors vs. Magic odds. Before you make any Raptors vs. Magic picks, you'll want to see to what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks. It entered Week 28 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling record on its top-rated picks, returning more than $3,500 in profit to anybody following them.

Now, it has set its sights on Game 5 of Magic vs. Raptors.

The model knows the Raptors hold a commanding series lead thanks to their dominant defense. Toronto ranked inside the top 10 in scoring defense during the regular season but has ramped up its defensive intensity in the playoffs. In fact, the Raptors are holding the Magic to just 91.0 points per game on 38.9 percent shooting from the field. They've held Orlando to fewer than 95 points in each of their three wins in the series. They limited the Magic to 21.1 percent shooting from behind the arc in Game 4 and clamped down on Nikola Vucevic, who finished with just 11 points.

The Raptors have also been sound offensively. They're averaging over 105 points per game in their last three contests and knocked down 53.3 percent of their shots in Game 4's victory.

But just because Toronto has been playing well on both sides of the ball doesn't guarantee it will win or cover the Raptors vs. Magic spread Tuesday.

That's because the Magic have already proven they have what it takes to take down Toronto on its home floor. In its Game 1 victory, Orlando held Toronto's Kyle Lowry to zero points on 0-7 shooting. The Magic will need another strong defensive outing on Tuesday if they want to force a Game 6.

Offensively, the Magic have struggled, averaging just 86.6 points in their last three contests. They'll need a productive night from Nikola Vucevic, who averaged 20.8 points and 12.0 rebounds during the regular season. Vucevic proved he can be dominant against a stingy Raptors defense, exploding for 22 points, 14 rebounds and six assists in Orlando's Game 3 loss.

Who wins Game 5 of Magic vs. Raptors?