NBA Playoffs 2019: Raptors vs. Magic odds, top picks, Game 4 predictions from model on 77-62 roll

The Toronto Raptors look to take a commanding 3-1 lead over the Orlando Magic when they meet in Game 4 on Sunday. The Magic won Game 1, but have now lost two in a row in the 2019 NBA Playoffs, including Game 3 on their home court. The Raptors, meanwhile, are looking to get past the first round for the fourth year in a row. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET from the Amway Center in Orlando, Fla. Despite their recent success of winning eight of 11 in Orlando, the Raptors are just 1-3 there during the NBA Playoffs 2019. The Raptors are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Raptors vs. Magic odds, up a half-point from the opener, while the over-under for total points scored is 207.5.

The model knows that after a spectacular regular season that saw them wrap up the Atlantic Division championship with a 58-24 record and No. 2 seed in the conference, the Raptors have continued their dominance in the NBA Playoffs 2019, holding a significant edge over the Magic in many statistical categories this series. The Raptors have an advantage in field goal percentage (.462 to .378), 3-point percentage (.343 to .336), free throw shooting (.829 to .791) and assists (24.7 to 18.3).

Toronto is also outscoring Orlando by an average of 103.3 to 93. Forward Kawhi Leonard has been a big reason for that. Despite an illness that limited him to 16 points in Game 3, he has been on fire, scoring 37 points in Game 2 and recording 20-plus points in each of the prior six games. Guard-forward Danny Green has also come up big in the series, scoring 13 points in Games 1 and 3.

But just because Toronto leads the series doesn't guarantee it will cover the Raptors vs. Magic spread on Sunday.

That's because the Magic lead the all-time playoff series 5-3, including a 4-1 first-round series win in 2008. Orlando, which has reached the postseason 15 times in its history, has had plenty of success in the playoffs, advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals four times and reaching the NBA Finals twice (1995 and 2009).

Center Nikola Vucevic leads the way for the Magic. He had 22 points in Game 3 and has scored 20 or more in four of the past six games. Terrence Ross scored 24 points off the bench in Game 3 and hit 20 in five of the last seven games.

