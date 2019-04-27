NBA Playoffs 2019: Raptors vs. Sixers odds, picks, Game 1 predictions from model on 84-57 roll

The Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers start their series in the 2019 NBA Playoffs on Saturday night in Toronto. The Raptors eliminated the Orlando Magic in five games in the first round. Like Toronto, Philadelphia lost Game 1 of its first round series against the Brooklyn Nets before winning four straight to advance. The Raptors won three of four meetings against the Sixers during the regular season, including both games in Toronto. Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard led the way, averaging 30.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.7 assists in the three games he played. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto is favored by 6.5 in the latest Raptors vs. Sixers odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 222.5. Before making any Raptors vs. 76ers picks of your own, scope out the NBA predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model has factored in that Toronto has added center Marc Gasol since last facing Philadelphia, and he has had success against 76ers center Joel Embiid in his career. In five games between their teams, Gasol has helped limit Embiid to 14.0 points per game on 34.4 percent shooting from the field. Embiid also averaged 4.4 turnovers.

The model also knows that the Raptors have locked down on Philadelphia's Ben Simmons this season. In the three games in which Leonard played against the Sixers, Simmons averaged 8.0 turnovers and Toronto won all three contests.

The four games against Toronto came before Philadelphia acquired Tobias Harris. In 27 games since joining the 76ers, Harris has averaged 18.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists. More importantly, it means either Harris or Simmons will not have to go up against Leonard.

Despite the three losses, the Sixers were one of two teams to shoot better than 70 percent in the restricted area against the Raptors this season. Embiid, Simmons and Jimmy Butler combined to shoot 57-for-77 (74 percent) in the restricted area.

