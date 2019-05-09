NBA Playoffs 2019: Raptors vs. Sixers odds, picks, Game 6 predictions from model on 85-60 roll

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers host Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors on Thursday, with tipoff from the Wells Fargo Center set for 8 p.m. ET. Toronto leads the series 3-2 after blowing Philly out in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Playoffs. The Raptors received encouraging performances from Kyle Lowry (19 points) and Pascal Siakam (25 points), who had been struggling. Both teams head into Game 6 with a clean injury report. Toronto is listed as a two-point road favorite, while the over-under for total points scored is 212.5 in the latest Raptors vs Sixers odds. Before you make any Raptors vs. Sixers picks and NBA predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The model knows the Raptors are 6-3 against-the-spread against Philadelphia this season and their defense has held Philly to just 103 points per game. The addition of Marc Gasol has made a major difference. Gasol limited Nikola Vucevic in Round 1 and is doing the same to Embiid in Round 2. Vucevic averaged just 11.2 points on 36 percent shooting against Gasol in Round 1 after putting up 20.8 points on 52 percent shooting during the regular season. Through five games, Embiid is averaging just 17 points on 37 percent shooting.

The 76ers have had no answer for Leonard, who is averaging a stunning 40 points and 11 rebounds in the three games that have remained competitive. If Lowry and Siakam can replicate their production from Game 5, Philadelphia will have a tough time keeping up with Toronto in Game 6.

The model is also well aware that playing on their home court is a major advantage for the Sixers. Philadelphia had one of the NBA's best home records (31-10) this season, and the Sixers covered the spread in 52.3 percent of their home games. Toronto had just a 47.6 percent cover rate on the road.

Embiid was much better at home this season, averaging 28 points and 14 rebounds at the Wells Fargo Center. A return home was enough to galvanize Embiid and the Sixers last time, as they had a statement Game 3 blowout victory in which Embiid finished with 33 points, 10 rebounds, and five blocks in just 28 minutes.

