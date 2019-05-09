NBA Playoffs 2019: Raptors vs. Sixers odds, picks, Game 6 predictions from top model on 85-60 roll

Jimmy Butler and the Philadelphia 76ers will look to bounce back in Game 6 when they host Pascal Siakam and a Toronto Raptors squad that has handed them two straight losses. After holding a 2-1 lead, Philly squandered an opportunity to take full control of the series with a five-point home loss in Game 4, which they followed up with a 36-point embarrassment in Toronto on Tuesday. They have received very little from All-Star Ben Simmons, who is averaging nine points and has a raw plus-minus of minus-22 through five games. Philly has to get more from Simmons and Tobias Harris if it wants to have a chance at erasing the 3-2 deficit. Tipoff for Game 6 is set for 8 p.m ET from the Wells Fargo Center. Sportsbooks list the Raptors as two-point road favorites, up a half-point from the opener. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 212 in the latest Raptors vs. Sixers odds, down from 213. Before you make any Raptors vs. 76ers picks, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks. It entered Week 30 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling record on its top-rated picks, returning more than $3,000 in profit to anybody following them. And it has been particularly red-hot on its A-rated NBA money line picks, entering Week 30 on a strong 85-60 run. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Toronto matches up well with the Sixers defensively.

The model knows how well Toronto matches up with the Sixers defensively. Kawhi Leonard has given Simmons headaches and forced Butler to be more of a facilitator. Jimmy Buckets has attempted only three shots in the 47 possessions he has been defended by Leonard.

Pascal Siakam and Leonard have hounded Harris defensively too, holding him to 8-of-23 shooting and forcing a negative assist-to-turnover ratio when one of the two has guarded him. And Marc Gasol has held Joel Embiid to 16 or fewer points in four of the five games this series.

Toronto has also looked less worn down as the series advances into the latter stages, which could be attributed to Brett Brown's extremely thin rotations. James Ennis is the only Sixers reserve who has seen double-digit minutes in every game thus far, which, if Philly's 92-point average and 41 percent shooting over the past two games are any indication, may have the starters feeling fatigued.

But just because Toronto has played tough defense doesn't mean it will cover the Sixers vs. Raptors spread on Thursday in the 2019 NBA Playoffs.

The model is also well aware that playing on their home court is a major advantage for the Sixers. Philadelphia had one of the NBA's best home records (31-10) this season, and the Sixers covered the spread in 52.3 percent of their home games. Toronto had just a 47.6 percent cover rate on the road.

Embiid was much better at home this season, averaging 28 points and 14 rebounds at the Wells Fargo Center. A return home was enough to galvanize Embiid and the Sixers last time, as they had a statement Game 3 blowout victory in which Embiid finished with 33 points, 10 rebounds, and five blocks in just 28 minutes.

The question is who wins Game 6 of Raptors vs. 76ers.