NBA Playoffs 2019: Rockets' Chris Paul fined $35,000 for bumping referee at end of Game 1; no suspension issued

Chris Paul has been fined for bumping into a referee at the end of the Houston Rockets' Game 1 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Paul, who assessed two technical fouls before he was promptly ejected with 4.4 seconds remaining in the Rockets' 104-100 loss to the Warriors on Sunday, has been fined $35,000 by the NBA, as announced by executive vice president of basketball operations Kiki Vandeweghe.

The first game of the Rockets' playoff rematch with the Warriors ended with no shortage of controversy. There were numerous occasions in which James Harden and Paul appeared to be fouled on 3-point attempts, only for no foul calls to actually be made. None was bigger than Harden's 3-point attempt with a little over nine seconds remaining in the game and the Rockets trailing 103-100. Draymond Green clearly made contact on the close-out on Harden's attempt -- except the league made it clear that was the correct non-call in their Last Two Minute Report.

What ensued prior to the ejection was a scramble for a loose ball on an offensive rebound attempt by Paul. After the referee ruled that the ball went out of bounds off of the Rockets, the veteran point guard made an aggressive run towards the aforementioned referee -- and made physical contact with him in the process.

Paul was then assessed his second technical of the game and ejected.

Making things even harder to swallow for the Rockets is the fact that the NBA announced today that Stephen Curry should have fouled out with 1:10 remaining in the game after making contact with Harden on the latter player's ruled turnover. Curry would, of course, go on to hit the biggest shot of the game, a 3-pointer with roughly 21 seconds remaining that gave the Warriors a commanding 103-98 lead.

While Paul's checkbook will take a hit, the Rockets thankfully won't be missing their starting point guard for Game 2 on Tuesday night at Oracle Arena. Although the Rockets have yet to play a home game, they absolutely cannot afford to fall in a 2-0 hole against the defending NBA champions.

One thing is for certain -- the Rockets will be hoping for a difference in officiating this time around.