NBA Playoffs 2019: Rockets vs. Jazz odds, picks, Game 3 predictions from model on 77-62 roll

The Houston Rockets look to further their control of the series with the Utah Jazz when they meet in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET in the 2019 NBA Playoffs from Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City. Utah is favored by 2.5 points, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 215.5 in the latest Rockets vs. Jazz odds. The Rockets beat the Jazz in a five-game playoff series a season ago and they've been dominant thus far, with wins by 32 and 20 points in the first two games back in Houston. However, now the series has shifted to Utah, where the Jazz went 29-12 during the regular season. But before you make your Saturday NBA Playoffs 2019 predictions, be sure to check out the Rockets vs. Jazz picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

For Saturday's matchup, the model knows that being back at home is a big deal for the Jazz. Utah averaged 1.8 more points per game and allowed 3.3 fewer points per game at home this season and it beat Houston by 27 points behind 50.6 percent shooting while holding the Rockets to 38.6 percent shooting back in December.

The Rockets shot just 23.1 percent from the 3-point line in their two losses in Houston despite ranking 10th in the NBA in 3-point shooting percentage (35.6). So look for Donovan Mitchell, Joe Ingles, Kyle Korver and company to heat up from distance back home in Utah to give the Rockets a more competitive game.

That being said, don't assume that improved shooting makes Utah a lock to cover the Rockets vs. Jazz spread in the NBA Playoffs 2019.

The Rockets had some struggles during the regular season, winning 12 fewer games than they did a season ago. However, they still ranked second in the NBA in offensive rating (115.5 points per 100 possessions) and they hit their stride down the stretch, going 16-4 in March and April. Houston isn't bashful about getting its shots up and they averaged 22.2 makes from 3-point range in five April games to finish the regular season.

They've hit 32 shots from beyond the arc in their first two postseason games and their ability to take and make long-range jumpers will be pivotal again in Game 3. James Harden is averaging 31 points, 10.5 rebounds and 10 assists through the first two games of the series and the NBA scoring champ will need another big night to help the Rockets make good as road underdogs on Saturday.

