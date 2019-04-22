NBA Playoffs 2019: Rockets vs. Jazz odds, picks, Game 4 predictions from model on 77-62 run

The Houston Rockets will attempt to complete a four-game sweep in the 2019 NBA Playoffs against the Utah Jazz on Monday night. Tipoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET from Vivint Smart Home Arena. The fourth-seeded Rockets followed a pair of blowout wins on their home floor to start the series with a tight 104-101 victory in Game 3 on Saturday night in Salt Lake City. If Houston wraps up the series on Monday, it can start preparing for a likely second-round clash with the Golden State Warriors. The fifth-seeded Jazz pushed Houston to five games in last year's NBA Playoffs, but are in jeopardy of losing both home playoff games against the Rockets for the second straight season. Houston is a three-point favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 214.5 in the latest Rockets vs. Jazz odds. Before you set your Rockets vs. Jazz picks, listen to what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model knows the Rockets will be eager to close out a Utah team that historically has been a stubborn nemesis and squash any hope for the Jazz to get back in the series. History is on the side of the Rockets, as no NBA team has ever overcome a 3-0 playoff deficit to win the series.

In their Game 3 win, the Rockets used a balanced offensive output and a strong performance on the boards to overcome a poor night from their superstar. James Harden finished with 22 points, but missed his first 15 field-goal attempts. The reigning MVP netted 14 points in the final quarter.

Even so, the Rockets are far from assured of covering on Monday against a Jazz club that will be determined to dodge a sweep and came up just a few plays short of winning Game 3 and potentially changing the complexion of the series.

The Jazz made life difficult for Harden and regularly forced Houston into tough shots, limiting the Rockets to 38.4 percent from the field. They also dictated the tempo to their preferred half-court flow and built a 55-50 halftime lead.

Utah led most of the way and it was a one-possession game for most of the fourth quarter. The Jazz went cold down the stretch with just 11 points over the final five minutes, but still had multiple chances to tie or take the lead in the final minute. Donovan Mitchell led the way with 34 points, six rebounds and five assists.

