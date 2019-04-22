NBA Playoffs 2019: Rockets vs. Jazz odds, picks, Game 4 predictions from proven model on 77-62 run

The Utah Jazz look to avoid elimination from the 2019 NBA Playoffs on Monday night when they host the Houston Rockets in Game 4. Tipoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET from Vivint Smart Home Arena. The fourth-seeded Rockets overcame a substandard performance from James Harden to beat the Jazz 104-101 on Saturday night to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. The fifth-seeded Jazz controlled much of Game 3, but were unable to make key plays in the final minutes. Houston is aiming for its fourth straight postseason victory against the Jazz in Salt Lake City and is a three-point favorite, up a half-point from where the line opened. The over-under for total points scored is 214.5 in the latest Rockets vs. Jazz odds. Before you make your Rockets vs. Jazz picks for Monday, listen to what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

It entered Week 27 of the 2018-19 NBA season

Now, Game 4 of Rockets vs. Jazz in the 2019 NBA Playoffs from every angle

The model knows the Rockets will be eager to close out a Utah team that historically has been a stubborn nemesis and squash any hope for the Jazz to get back in the series. History is on the side of the Rockets, as no NBA team has ever overcome a 3-0 playoff deficit to win the series.

In their Game 3 win, the Rockets used a balanced offensive output and a strong performance on the boards to overcome a poor night from their superstar. James Harden finished with 22 points, but missed his first 15 field-goal attempts. The reigning MVP netted 14 points in the final quarter.

Even so, Houston is far from assured of covering the Rockets vs. Jazz spread on Monday against a Utah club that will be determined to dodge a sweep.

The Jazz have several factors working in their favor when it comes to avoiding a playoff sweep for the fourth time this decade. For one, the Rockets have a history of struggling to close out series and have just three sweeps among their 58 franchise playoff series wins. The last time Houston swept a postseason series was in 1997 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Utah also can hold optimism because it nearly won Game 3 despite poor outside shooting and an uneven game from its budding superstar. The Jazz shot 12-of-41 (29.3 percent) from three-point range in Game 3 and are now 27-of-106 (25.4 percent) for the series. Moreover, Donovan Mitchell had 34 points, but has yet to have an efficient performance. He went 9-of-27 from the field and 12-of-17 from the free-throw line in Game 3.

Game 4 of Rockets vs. Jazz