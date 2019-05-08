NBA Playoffs 2019: Rockets vs. Warriors Game 5 picks, odds, and why a Houston flyer bet has all the value

After losing the first two games in Oakland, the Rockets have stormed back with two wins at home to tie their second-round series with Golden State 2-2 heading into Wednesday night's Game 5. It goes without saying what a huge game this is, but just to put a number on it: In a 2-2 series, the team that wins Game 5 goes on to win the series 82 percent of the time. Kevin Durant is cooking. James Harden is cooking. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are still due for a breakout shooting game. This one should be wild.

Below are predictions for the Game 5 spread, money line and over/under.

*All lines via Westgate Sportsbook

Rockets vs. Warriors ATS odds, pick

Line: Warriors -6



Warriors -6 Analysis: The Warriors are beatable at Oracle. The Clippers did it twice in the first round, and Houston was right there in both Games 1 and 2. This is a reputation line, and the Warriors are not playing as well as their reputation.



The Warriors are beatable at Oracle. The Clippers did it twice in the first round, and Houston was right there in both Games 1 and 2. This is a reputation line, and the Warriors are not playing as well as their reputation. Pick: Rockets

Rockets vs. Warriors O/U line, pick

Line: 220.5 total points



220.5 total points Analysis: Same line as Game 4, but I think it goes under this time. The officials are letting Houston play physically and it's giving Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry some problems, and I think Golden State picks up its defense at home. Possessions tend to be valued a little more with this much on the line, too, so I don't think this become a sloppy, full-court run-and-gun game.

Same line as Game 4, but I think it goes under this time. The officials are letting Houston play physically and it's giving Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry some problems, and I think Golden State picks up its defense at home. Possessions tend to be valued a little more with this much on the line, too, so I don't think this become a sloppy, full-court run-and-gun game. Pick: Under



Rockets vs. Warriors money line odds, pick

Odds: Warriors -265, Rockets +215



Warriors -265, Rockets +215 Analysis: No way you're taking the Warriors here. Absolutely no value when this feels like something not too far from a coin-flip game. On the other hand, that makes for some decent return on a Rockets flyer bet.



No way you're taking the Warriors here. Absolutely no value when this feels like something not too far from a coin-flip game. On the other hand, that makes for some decent return on a Rockets flyer bet. Pick: Rockets

Odds and Analysis

Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

So who wins Warriors and Rockets? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Rockets vs. Warriors spread to jump on.