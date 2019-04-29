NBA Playoffs 2019: Rockets vs. Warriors gets off to rocky start with officiating controversy

James Harden is one of the most polarizing players in the NBA. His flopping and "creative" ways to draw fouls has drawn the ire of some NBA fans, despite his seemingly unprecedented scoring potential. As frustrating as it is, it works, and Harden does have a way of drawing contact, regardless of how much he may embellish it.

That came to a head on Sunday, in an ugly Rockets-Warriors game in which Harden claims he was fouled on multiple three-point attempts. The Warriors won in a 104-100 game that was swiftly met with scrutiny, due to the alleged missed calls on Harden. While some revel in the schadenfreude of Harden not getting his way, there is a fear it could be a tone-setter for what already promised to be a physical series.

On Monday's "Off the Bench," Danny Kanell and Raja Bell talk about what happened on Sunday, and how it appeared the officials made a conscientious decision to not let Harden decide how the series was going to play out. The non-calls were most landing spot fouls, in which the Warriors weren't allowing Harden room to land from his jumpers.

"He's gotta be able to land, he's not really jackknifing there," Bell said. "Those first-half calls, Danny, these are fouls. You've called it that way all year, after the Zaza Pachulia incident a few years ago with Kawhi Leonard, they've made this a point of emphasis.

"You don't get to just turn that off in a playoff game. And to me it looked like the refs decided pregame that they were gonna come out and not give those calls away, and I think that's irresponsible. I don't think you should be able to do that."

With the backlash, the Warriors may amend their style and the Rockets may start to get those calls. However, it wasn't a good look for the first game of a highly-anticipated second-round series.

