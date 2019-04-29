NBA Playoffs 2019: Rockets vs. Warriors gets off to rocky start with officiating controversy
It's not as simple as Harden needing to get the calls
James Harden is one of the most polarizing players in the NBA. His flopping and "creative" ways to draw fouls has drawn the ire of some NBA fans, despite his seemingly unprecedented scoring potential. As frustrating as it is, it works, and Harden does have a way of drawing contact, regardless of how much he may embellish it.
That came to a head on Sunday, in an ugly Rockets-Warriors game in which Harden claims he was fouled on multiple three-point attempts. The Warriors won in a 104-100 game that was swiftly met with scrutiny, due to the alleged missed calls on Harden. While some revel in the schadenfreude of Harden not getting his way, there is a fear it could be a tone-setter for what already promised to be a physical series.
On Monday's "Off the Bench," Danny Kanell and Raja Bell talk about what happened on Sunday, and how it appeared the officials made a conscientious decision to not let Harden decide how the series was going to play out. The non-calls were most landing spot fouls, in which the Warriors weren't allowing Harden room to land from his jumpers.
"He's gotta be able to land, he's not really jackknifing there," Bell said. "Those first-half calls, Danny, these are fouls. You've called it that way all year, after the Zaza Pachulia incident a few years ago with Kawhi Leonard, they've made this a point of emphasis.
"You don't get to just turn that off in a playoff game. And to me it looked like the refs decided pregame that they were gonna come out and not give those calls away, and I think that's irresponsible. I don't think you should be able to do that."
With the backlash, the Warriors may amend their style and the Rockets may start to get those calls. However, it wasn't a good look for the first game of a highly-anticipated second-round series.
Listen to the full episode and subscribe on Spotify, Stitcher or iTunes.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Harden, Rockets upset about Game 1 refs
Harden was not happy about the way Game 1 was called: 'I just want a fair chance'
-
Notebook: Basketball geniuses at work
Giannis Antetokounmpo has to trust his teammates to be the best version of himself. Also:...
-
Nuggets vs. Blazers odds, Game 1 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Nuggets vs. Blazers game 10,000 ti...
-
NBA odds, picks, best parlay for Apr. 29
SportsLine's top experts are going big with an NBA parlay
-
Steve Kerr compares Durant to Jordan
Durant has been on another level this postseason
-
NBA Playoffs: Second-round predictions
Our panel of NBA experts predict which teams will advance into the conference finals