NBA playoffs 2019 schedule, scores, results: Watch Finals online, live stream, TV channel, bracket, dates, times

Down by six late in the fourth quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors were minutes away from seeing their dynasty come to an end. But Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Co. refused to lose, closing the game on a 9-2 run in order to pick up a 106-105 victory and force a Game 6 in Oakland on Thursday night.

While the defending champions lived to fight another day, they suffered a pair of losses in the process as both Kevin Durant and Kevon Looney re-aggravated injuries which forced them to both leave the game. At this time, it is unknown whether either will be able to suit up when Golden State takes the floor later this week.

In the end, the 57 combined points from Curry and Thompson were enough to hold off a Toronto Raptors attack which was led, once again, by Kawhi Leonard as he finished the game with 26 points.

Below is a look at the NBA playoff bracket and the complete schedule for NBA Finals games, along with viewing information.

TV listings

All NBA Finals games will air on ABC.

NBA Finals schedule

Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Toronto Raptors (2)

Toronto leads series 3-2

All times Eastern

Game 1: Raptors 118, Warriors 109 (Box Score)

Game 2: Warriors 109, Raptors 104 (Box Score)

Game 3: Raptors 123, Warriors 109 (Box Score)

Game 4: Raptors 105, Warriors 92 (Box Score)

Game 5: Warriors 106, Raptors 105 (Box Score)

Game 6 (at GS): Thursday, June 13, 9 p.m. -- TV: ABC

ABC Game 7* (at TOR): Sunday, June 16, 8 p.m. -- TV: ABC

*If necessary

NBA conference finals schedule

Eastern Conference:

Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Toronto Raptors (2)

Toronto wins series 4-2

Western Conference:

Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (3)

Golden State wins series 4-0

Game 1: Warriors 116, Blazers 94 (Box Score)

Game 2: Warriors 114, Blazers 111 (Box Score)

Game 3: Warriors 110, Blazers 99 (Box Score)

Game 4: Warriors 119, Blazers 117, OT (Box Score)

NBA playoffs second-round series results

Eastern Conference:

Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Boston Celtics (4) (Series breakdown)

Milwaukee wins series 4-1

Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (3) (Series breakdown)

Toronto wins series 4-3

Western Conference:

Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Houston Rockets (4) (Series breakdown)

Golden State wins series 4-2

Denver Nuggets (2) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (3) (Series breakdown)

Portland wins series 4-3

NBA playoffs first-round series results

Eastern Conference:

Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Detroit Pistons (8) (Series breakdown)

Milwaukee wins series 4-0

Game 1 (at MIL): Bucks 121, Pistons 86 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at MIL): Bucks 120, Pistons 99 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at DET): Bucks 119, Pistons 103 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at DET): Bucks 127, Pistons 104 (Box Score)

Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Orlando Magic (7) (Series breakdown)

Toronto wins series 4-1

Game 1 (at TOR): Magic 104, Raptors 101 (Box Score)



Game 2 (at TOR): Raptors 111, Magic 82 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at ORL): Raptors 98, Magic 93 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at ORL): Raptors 107, Magic 85 (Box Score)

Game 5 (at TOR): Raptors 115, Magic 96 (Box Score)

Philadelphia 76ers (3) vs. Brooklyn Nets (6) (Series breakdown)

Philadelphia wins series 4-1

Game 1 (at PHI): Nets 111, 76ers 102 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at PHI): 76ers 145, Nets 123 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at BKN): 76ers 131, Nets 115 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at BKN): 76ers 112, Nets 108 (Box Score)

Game 5 (at PHI): 76ers 122, Nets 100 (Box Score)

Boston Celtics (4) vs. Indiana Pacers (5) (Series breakdown)

Boston wins series 4-0

Game 1 (at BOS): Celtics 84, Pacers 74 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at BOS): Celtics 99, Pacers 91 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at IND): Celtics 104, Pacers 96 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at IND): Celtics 110, Pacers 106 (Box Score)

Western Conference:

Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (8) (Series breakdown)

Golden State wins series, 4-2

Denver Nuggets (2) vs. San Antonio Spurs (7) (Series breakdown)

Denver wins series, 4-3

Portland Trail Blazers (3) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (6) (Series breakdown)

Portland wins series 4-1

Game 1 (at POR): Trail Blazers 104, Thunder 99 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at POR): Trail Blazers 114, Thunder 94 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at OKC): Thunder 120, Trail Blazers 108 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at OKC): Trail Blazers 111, Thunder 98 (Box Score)

Game 5 (at POR): Trail Blazers 118, Thunder 115 (Box Score)

*If necessary

Houston Rockets (4) vs. Utah Jazz (5) (Series breakdown)

Houston wins series 4-1