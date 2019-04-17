NBA playoffs 2019 schedule, scores: Watch first-round series online, live stream, TV channels, dates, times, bracket

The NBA playoffs are in full swing, and so far they haven't exactly gone as most would have expected. There have been plenty of upsets, some miracle comebacks and tremendous individual performances in the clutch. As we march on into the postseason, things will only get crazier.

On Monday night, the biggest shocker of the playoffs went down as the No. 8 Los Angeles Clippers overcame a 31-point hole to stun the top-ranked Golden State Warriors 135-131. L.A. will take the tied series back to the Staples Center on Thursday for Game 3.

The Sixers bounced back at home against the Nets and evened the series up at 1-1 as they head to Brooklyn for Games 3 and 4.

Tuesday night got underway in Toronto, and the Raptors quickly got things back to normal in their series. There was no upset in Game 2, as they beat the Magic by 29 thanks to 37 points from Kawhi Leonard and 22 points from Kyle Lowry. In addition, the Nuggets also got back on track. They needed to work much harder than the Raptors did though, as they came back from a 19-point deficit to take Game 2 from the Spurs. To cap off the night, the Trail Blazers held home-court and took a 2-0 series lead in a relatively easy win over the Thunder.

The 2019 NBA Playoffs bracket CBS Sports

TV listings

All games will air on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV during the postseason. Games on TNT and NBA TV can be streamed via fuboTV (Try it for free).

First-round NBA playoff series schedule

*All times Eastern

Eastern Conference:

Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Detroit Pistons (8) (Series breakdown)

Milwaukee leads series 1-0

Game 1: Bucks 121, Pistons 86 (Box Score)

Game 2: Pistons at Bucks, Wednesday, April 17, 8 p.m. -- TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Game 3: Bucks at Pistons, Saturday, April 20, 8 p.m. -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 4: Bucks at Pistons, Monday, April 22, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 5*: Pistons at Bucks, Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6*: Bucks at Pistons, Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7*: Pistons at Bucks, Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary

Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Orlando Magic (7) (Series breakdown)

Series tied 1-1

Game 1: Magic 104, Raptors 101 (Box Score)



Game 2: Raptors 111, Magic 82 (Box Score)

Game 3: Raptors at Magic, Friday, April 19, 7 p.m. -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 4: Raptors at Magic, Sunday, April 21, 7 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 5: Magic at Raptors, Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6*: Raptors at Magic, Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7*: Magic at Raptors, Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary

Philadelphia 76ers (3) vs. Brooklyn Nets (6) (Series breakdown)

Series tied 1-1

Game 1: Nets 111, 76ers 102 (Box Score)

Game 2: 76ers 145, Nets 123 (Box Score)

Game 3: 76ers at Nets, Thursday, April 18, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 4: 76ers at Nets, Saturday, April 20, 3 p.m. ET -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 5*: Nets at 76ers, Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6*: 76ers at Nets, Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7* Nets at 76ers, Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TNT

*If necessary

Boston Celtics (4) vs. Indiana Pacers (5) (Series breakdown)

Boston leads series 1-0

Game 1: Celtics 84, Pacers 74 (Box Score)

Game 2: Pacers at Celtics, Wednesday, April 17, 7 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 3: Celtics at Pacers, Friday, April 19, 8:30 p.m. -- TV: ABC

ABC Game 4: Celtics at Pacers, Sunday, April 21, 1 p.m. -- TV: ABC

ABC Game 5*: Pacers at Celtics, Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6*: Celtics at Pacers, Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7*: Pacers at Celtics, Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary

Western Conference:

Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (8) (Series breakdown)

Series tied 1-1

Game 1: Warriors 121, Clippers 104 (Box Score)

Game 2: Clippers 135, Warriors 131 (Box Score)

Game 3: Warriors at Clippers, Thursday, April 18, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 4: Warriors at Clippers, Sunday, April 21, 3:30 p.m. -- TV: ABC

ABC Game 5: Clippers at Warriors, Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6*: Warriors at Clippers, Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7*: Clippers at Warriors, Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary

Denver Nuggets (2) vs. San Antonio Spurs (7) (Series breakdown)

Series tied 1-1

Game 1: Spurs 101, Nuggets 96 (Box Score)

Game 2: Nuggets 114, Spurs 105 (Box Score)

Game 3: Nuggets at Spurs, Thursday, April 18, 9 p.m. -- TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Game 4: Nuggets at Spurs, Saturday, April 20, 5:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 5: Spurs at Nuggets, Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6*: Nuggets at Spurs, Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7*: Spurs at Nuggets, Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary

Portland Trail Blazers (3) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (6) (Series breakdown)

Portland leads series 2-0

Game 1: Trail Blazers 104, Thunder 99 (Box Score)

Game 2: Trail Blazers 114, Thunder 94 (Box Score)

Game 3: Trail Blazers at Thunder, Friday, April 19, 9:30 p.m. -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 4: Trail Blazers at Thunder, Sunday, April 21, 9:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 5*: Thunder at Trail Blazers, Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6*: Trail Blazers at Thunder, Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7*: Thunder at Trail Blazers, Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TBD



*If necessary

Houston Rockets (4) vs. Utah Jazz (5) (Series breakdown)

Houston leads series 1-0

Game 1: Rockets 122, Jazz 90 (Box Score)

Game 2: Jazz at Rockets, Wednesday, April 17, 9:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 3: Rockets at Jazz, Saturday, April 20, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 4: Rockets at Jazz, Monday, April 22, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 5*: Jazz at Rockets, Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6:* Rockets at Jazz, Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD



TBD Game 7*: Jazz at Rockets, Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary