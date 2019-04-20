NBA playoffs 2019 schedule, scores: Watch first-round series online, TV channels, live stream, times, dates, bracket
Get the complete schedule for the first round of the NBA playoffs, along with viewing information
The NBA playoffs have been a lot of things so far, but boring is certainly not one of them. The action continued on Saturday afternoon, as we were treated to a thrilling contest in the day's first game. A third-quarter fracas led to ejections for both Jared Dudley and Jimmy Butler, and that was just the start of the drama, as the 76ers took down the Nets 112-108, thanks to a game-winning 3 by Mike Scott and a huge game from Joel Embiid. Now up 3-1 in the series, the Sixers have a chance to close it out when they head back home for Game 5.
Still to come on Saturday, the Spurs will look to take a 3-1 lead in their series with the Nuggets, while the Bucks and Rockets will each try to go up 3-0 when they hit the road to face the Pistons and Jazz, respectively.
Below is a look at the NBA playoff bracket and the complete schedule for first-round games, along with viewing information.
TV listings
All games will air on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV during the postseason. Games on TNT and NBA TV can be streamed via fuboTV (Try it for free).
NBA playoffs first-round series schedule
*All times Eastern
Eastern Conference:
Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Detroit Pistons (8) (Series breakdown)
Milwaukee leads series 2-0
- Game 1 (at MIL): Bucks 121, Pistons 86 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at MIL): Bucks 120, Pistons 99 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at DET): Saturday, April 20, 8 p.m. -- TV: ESPN
- Game 4 (at DET): Monday, April 22, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 5* (at MIL): Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6* (at DET): Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7* (at MIL): Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Orlando Magic (7) (Series breakdown)
Toronto leads series 2-1
- Game 1 (at TOR): Magic 104, Raptors 101 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at TOR): Raptors 111, Magic 82 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at ORL): Raptors 98, Magic 93 (Box Score)
- Game 4 (at ORL): Sunday, April 21, 7 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 5 (at TOR): Tuesday, April 23, 7 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 6* (at ORL): Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7* (at TOR): Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
Philadelphia 76ers (3) vs. Brooklyn Nets (6) (Series breakdown)
Philadelphia leads 3-1
- Game 1 (at PHI): Nets 111, 76ers 102 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at PHI): 76ers 145, Nets 123 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at BKN): 76ers 131, Nets 115 (Box Score)
- Game 4 (at BKN): 76ers 112, Nets 108 (Box Score)
- Game 5 (at PHI): Tuesday, April 23, 8 p.m. -- TV: TBD
- Game 6* (at BKN): Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7* (at PHI): Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TNT
*If necessary
Boston Celtics (4) vs. Indiana Pacers (5) (Series breakdown)
Boston leads series 3-0
- Game 1 (at BOS): Celtics 84, Pacers 74 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at BOS): Celtics 99, Pacers 91 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at IND): Celtics 104, Pacers 96 (Box Score)
- Game 4 (at IND): Sunday, April 21, 1 p.m. -- TV: ABC
- Game 5* (at BOS): Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6* (at IND): Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7* (at BOS): Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
Western Conference:
Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (8) (Series breakdown)
Golden State leads series 2-1
- Game 1 (at GS): Warriors 121, Clippers 104 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at GS): Clippers 135, Warriors 131 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at LAC): Warriors 132, Clippers 105 (Box Score)
- Game 4 (at LAC): Sunday, April 21, 3:30 p.m. -- TV: ABC
- Game 5 (at GS): Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6* (at LAC): Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7* (at GS): Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
Denver Nuggets (2) vs. San Antonio Spurs (7) (Series breakdown)
San Antonio leads series 2-1
- Game 1 (at DEN): Spurs 101, Nuggets 96 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at DEN): Nuggets 114, Spurs 105 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at SA): Spurs 118, Nuggets 108 (Box Score)
- Game 4 (at SA): Saturday, April 20, 5:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 5 (at DEN): Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6* (at SA): Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7* (at DEN): Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
Portland Trail Blazers (3) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (6) (Series breakdown)
Portland leads series 2-1
- Game 1 (at POR): Trail Blazers 104, Thunder 99 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at POR): Trail Blazers 114, Thunder 94 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at OKC): Thunder 120, Trail Blazers 108 (Box Score)
- Game 4 (at OKC): Sunday, April 21, 9:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 5 (at POR): Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6* (at OKC): Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7* (at POR): Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
Houston Rockets (4) vs. Utah Jazz (5) (Series breakdown)
Houston leads series 2-0
- Game 1 (at HOU): Rockers 122, Jazz 90 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at HOU): Rockets 118, Jazz 98 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at UTA): Saturday, April 20, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: ESPN
- Game 4 (at UTA): Monday, April 22, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 5* (at HOU): Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6* (at UTA): Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7* (at HOU): Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
