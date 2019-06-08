NBA playoffs 2019 schedules, scores, results: Watch Finals online, live stream, TV channel, bracket, times, dates
Get the schedule and viewing information for the NBA Finals, along with the complete results from the 2019 postseason
The Toronto Raptors are now one win away from finishing off the defending champions following their 105-92 victory at Oracle Arena on Friday night.
While Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson combined for 55 points for the defending champions in the loss, the Raptors were fueled by 36 points from likely NBA Finals MVP contender Kawhi Leonard as well as an additional 20 points from Serge Ibaka off of the bench to help Toronto hold off Golden State in the end.
With the Raptors now owning a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series, Toronto will have the opportunity to close out their first ever NBA championship on their home floor at Scotiabank Arena on Monday night when these two square off again in what is now an elimination game for the defending champs.
Below is a look at the NBA playoff bracket and the complete schedule for NBA Finals games, along with viewing information.
TV listings
All NBA Finals games will air on ABC.
NBA Finals schedule
Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Toronto Raptors (2)
Toronto leads series 3-1
All times Eastern
- Game 1: Raptors 118, Warriors 109 (Box Score)
- Game 2: Warriors 109, Raptors 104 (Box Score)
- Game 3: Raptors 123, Warriors 109 (Box Score)
- Game 4: Raptors 105, Warriors 92 (Box Score)
- Game 5 (at TOR): Monday, June 10, 9 p.m. -- TV: ABC
- Game 6* (at GS): Thursday, June 13, 9 p.m. -- TV: ABC
- Game 7* (at TOR): Sunday, June 16, 8 p.m. -- TV: ABC
*If necessary
NBA conference finals schedule
Eastern Conference:
Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Toronto Raptors (2)
Toronto wins series 4-2
- Game 1: Bucks 108, Raptors 100 (Box Score)
- Game 2: Bucks 125, Raptors 103 (Box Score)
- Game 3: Raptors 118, Bucks 112, 2OT (Box Score)
- Game 4: Raptors 120, Bucks 102 (Box Score)
- Game 5: Raptors 105, Bucks 99 (Box Score)
- Game 6: Raptors 100, Bucks 94 (Box Score)
Western Conference:
Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (3)
Golden State wins series 4-0
- Game 1: Warriors 116, Blazers 94 (Box Score)
- Game 2: Warriors 114, Blazers 111 (Box Score)
- Game 3: Warriors 110, Blazers 99 (Box Score)
- Game 4: Warriors 119, Blazers 117, OT (Box Score)
NBA playoffs second-round series results
Eastern Conference:
Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Boston Celtics (4) (Series breakdown)
Milwaukee wins series 4-1
- Game 1: Celtics 112, Bucks 90 (Box Score)
- Game 2: Bucks 123, Celtics 102 (Box Score)
- Game 3: Bucks 123, Celtics 116 (Box Score)
- Game 4: Bucks 113, Celtics 101 (Box Score)
- Game 5: Bucks 116, Celtics 91 (Box Score)
Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (3) (Series breakdown)
Toronto wins series 4-3
- Game 1: Raptors 108, 76ers 95 (Box Score)
- Game 2: 76ers 94, Raptors 89 (Box Score)
- Game 3: 76ers 116, Raptors 95 (Box Score)
- Game 4: Raptors 101, 76ers 96 (Box Score)
- Game 5: Raptors 125, 76ers 89 (Box Score)
- Game 6: 76ers 112, Raptors 101 (Box Score)
- Game 7: Raptors 92, 76ers 90 (Box Score)
Western Conference:
Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Houston Rockets (4) (Series breakdown)
Golden State wins series 4-2
- Game 1: Warriors 104, Rockets 100 (Box Score)
- Game 2: Warriors 115, Rockets 109 (Box Score)
- Game 3: Rockets 126, Warriors 121 OT (Box Score)
- Game 4: Rockets 112, Warriors 108 (Box Score)
- Game 5: Warriors 104, Rockets 99 (Box Score)
- Game 6: Warriors 118, Rockets 113 (Box Score)
Denver Nuggets (2) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (3) (Series breakdown)
Portland wins series 4-3
- Game 1: Nuggets 121, Blazers 113 (Box Score)
- Game 2: Blazers 97, Nuggets 90 (Box Score)
- Game 3: Blazers 140, Nuggets 137, 4OT (Box Score)
- Game 4: Nuggets 116, Blazers 112 (Box Score)
- Game 5: Nuggets 124, Blazers 98 (Box Score)
- Game 6: Blazers 119, Nuggets 108 (Box Score)
- Game 7: Blazers 100, Nuggets 96 (Box Score)
NBA playoffs first-round series results
Eastern Conference:
Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Detroit Pistons (8) (Series breakdown)
Milwaukee wins series 4-0
- Game 1 (at MIL): Bucks 121, Pistons 86 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at MIL): Bucks 120, Pistons 99 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at DET): Bucks 119, Pistons 103 (Box Score)
- Game 4 (at DET): Bucks 127, Pistons 104 (Box Score)
Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Orlando Magic (7) (Series breakdown)
Toronto wins series 4-1
- Game 1 (at TOR): Magic 104, Raptors 101 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at TOR): Raptors 111, Magic 82 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at ORL): Raptors 98, Magic 93 (Box Score)
- Game 4 (at ORL): Raptors 107, Magic 85 (Box Score)
- Game 5 (at TOR): Raptors 115, Magic 96 (Box Score)
Philadelphia 76ers (3) vs. Brooklyn Nets (6) (Series breakdown)
Philadelphia wins series 4-1
- Game 1 (at PHI): Nets 111, 76ers 102 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at PHI): 76ers 145, Nets 123 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at BKN): 76ers 131, Nets 115 (Box Score)
- Game 4 (at BKN): 76ers 112, Nets 108 (Box Score)
- Game 5 (at PHI): 76ers 122, Nets 100 (Box Score)
Boston Celtics (4) vs. Indiana Pacers (5) (Series breakdown)
Boston wins series 4-0
- Game 1 (at BOS): Celtics 84, Pacers 74 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at BOS): Celtics 99, Pacers 91 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at IND): Celtics 104, Pacers 96 (Box Score)
- Game 4 (at IND): Celtics 110, Pacers 106 (Box Score)
Western Conference:
Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (8) (Series breakdown)
Golden State wins series, 4-2
- Game 1: Warriors 121, Clippers 104 (Box Score)
- Game 2: Clippers 135, Warriors 131 (Box Score)
- Game 3: Warriors 132, Clippers 105 (Box Score)
- Game 4: Warriors 113, Clippers 105 (Box Score)
- Game 5: Clippers 129, Warriors 121 (Box Score)
- Game 6: Warriors 129, Clippers 110 (Box Score)
Denver Nuggets (2) vs. San Antonio Spurs (7) (Series breakdown)
Denver wins series, 4-3
- Game 1 (at DEN): Spurs 101, Nuggets 96 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at DEN): Nuggets 114, Spurs 105 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at SA): Spurs 118, Nuggets 108 (Box Score)
- Game 4 (at SA): Nuggets 117, Spurs 103 (Box Score)
- Game 5 (at DEN): Nuggets 108, Spurs 90 (Box Score)
- Game 6 (at SA): Spurs 120, Nuggets 103 (Box Score)
- Game 7 (at DEN): Nuggets 90, Spurs 86 (Box Score)
Portland Trail Blazers (3) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (6) (Series breakdown)
Portland wins series 4-1
- Game 1 (at POR): Trail Blazers 104, Thunder 99 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at POR): Trail Blazers 114, Thunder 94 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at OKC): Thunder 120, Trail Blazers 108 (Box Score)
- Game 4 (at OKC): Trail Blazers 111, Thunder 98 (Box Score)
- Game 5 (at POR): Trail Blazers 118, Thunder 115 (Box Score)
*If necessary
Houston Rockets (4) vs. Utah Jazz (5) (Series breakdown)
Houston wins series 4-1
