NBA playoffs 2019 scores, schedules: Watch conference finals online, TV channels, live stream, dates, times, bracket

As the conference finals move along, the Golden State Warriors are showing why they're the defending champions.

Behind a 37-point effort from Stephen Curry, the Warriors came away with a 114-111 comeback win against the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 2. The dynamic duo of Curry and Klay Thompson combined to connect on eight shots from beyond the arc with Thompson adding 24 points of his own in the win.

In the East, the Milwaukee Bucks also struck first blood in their conference finals against the Toronto Raptors.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a big game for the Bucks in Game 1, but it was Brook Lopez who came through as the hero with 29 points and 11 rebounds. The Raptors were unable to hold onto a lead despite Kawhi Leonard's 31 points and Kyle Lowry's 30 points. They'll look to answer on Friday when they take on the Bucks in Game 2.

Below is a look at the NBA playoff bracket and the complete schedule for conference finals games, along with viewing information.

2019 NBA playoffs bracket

TV listings

All Eastern Conference finals games will air on TNT, while ESPN will broadcast every game from the Western Conference finals. Games on TNT can be streamed via fuboTV (Try it for free).

NBA conference finals schedule

*All times Eastern

Eastern Conference:

Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Toronto Raptors (2)

Milwaukee leads series, 1-0

Game 1 (at MIL): Bucks 108, Raptors 100 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at MIL): Fri., May 17, 8:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 3 (at TOR): Sun., May 19, 7 p.m. -- TV: TNT



TNT Game 4 (at TOR): Tue., May 21, 8:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 5* (at MIL): Thu., May 23, 8:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 6* (at TOR): Sat., May 25, 8:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT



TNT Game 7* (at MIL): Mon., May 27, 8:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

*If necessary

Western Conference:

Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (3)

Golden State leads series 2-0

Game 1 (at GS): Warriors 116, Blazers 94 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at GS): Warriors 114, Blazers 111 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at POR): Saturday, May 18, 9 p.m. -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 4 (at POR): Monday, May 20, 9 p.m. -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 5* (at GS): Wednesday, May 22, 9 p.m. -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 6* (at POR): Friday, May 24, 9 p.m. -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 7* (at GS): Sunday, May 26, 9 p.m. -- TV: ESPN

*If necessary

NBA playoffs second-round series results

*All times Eastern

Eastern Conference:

Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Boston Celtics (4) (Series breakdown)

Milwaukee wins series 4-1

Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (3) (Series breakdown)

Toronto wins series 4-3

Western Conference:

Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Houston Rockets (4) (Series breakdown)

Golden State wins series 4-2

Denver Nuggets (2) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (3) (Series breakdown)

Portland wins series 4-3

NBA playoffs first-round series results

Eastern Conference:

Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Detroit Pistons (8) (Series breakdown)

Milwaukee wins series 4-0

Game 1 (at MIL): Bucks 121, Pistons 86 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at MIL): Bucks 120, Pistons 99 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at DET): Bucks 119, Pistons 103 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at DET): Bucks 127, Pistons 104 (Box Score)

Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Orlando Magic (7) (Series breakdown)

Toronto wins series 4-1

Game 1 (at TOR): Magic 104, Raptors 101 (Box Score)



Game 2 (at TOR): Raptors 111, Magic 82 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at ORL): Raptors 98, Magic 93 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at ORL): Raptors 107, Magic 85 (Box Score)

Game 5 (at TOR): Raptors 115, Magic 96 (Box Score)

Philadelphia 76ers (3) vs. Brooklyn Nets (6) (Series breakdown)

Philadelphia wins series 4-1

Game 1 (at PHI): Nets 111, 76ers 102 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at PHI): 76ers 145, Nets 123 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at BKN): 76ers 131, Nets 115 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at BKN): 76ers 112, Nets 108 (Box Score)

Game 5 (at PHI): 76ers 122, Nets 100 (Box Score)

Boston Celtics (4) vs. Indiana Pacers (5) (Series breakdown)

Boston wins series 4-0

Game 1 (at BOS): Celtics 84, Pacers 74 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at BOS): Celtics 99, Pacers 91 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at IND): Celtics 104, Pacers 96 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at IND): Celtics 110, Pacers 106 (Box Score)

Western Conference:

Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (8) (Series breakdown)

Golden State wins series, 4-2

Denver Nuggets (2) vs. San Antonio Spurs (7) (Series breakdown)

Denver wins series, 4-3

Portland Trail Blazers (3) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (6) (Series breakdown)

Portland wins series 4-1

Game 1 (at POR): Trail Blazers 104, Thunder 99 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at POR): Trail Blazers 114, Thunder 94 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at OKC): Thunder 120, Trail Blazers 108 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at OKC): Trail Blazers 111, Thunder 98 (Box Score)

Game 5 (at POR): Trail Blazers 118, Thunder 115 (Box Score)

*If necessary

Houston Rockets (4) vs. Utah Jazz (5) (Series breakdown)

Houston wins series 4-1