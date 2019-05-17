NBA playoffs 2019 scores, schedules: Watch conference finals online, TV channels, live stream, dates, times, bracket
Get the complete schedule and results for the NBA playoffs, along with viewing information
As the conference finals move along, the Golden State Warriors are showing why they're the defending champions.
Behind a 37-point effort from Stephen Curry, the Warriors came away with a 114-111 comeback win against the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 2. The dynamic duo of Curry and Klay Thompson combined to connect on eight shots from beyond the arc with Thompson adding 24 points of his own in the win.
In the East, the Milwaukee Bucks also struck first blood in their conference finals against the Toronto Raptors.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had a big game for the Bucks in Game 1, but it was Brook Lopez who came through as the hero with 29 points and 11 rebounds. The Raptors were unable to hold onto a lead despite Kawhi Leonard's 31 points and Kyle Lowry's 30 points. They'll look to answer on Friday when they take on the Bucks in Game 2.
Below is a look at the NBA playoff bracket and the complete schedule for conference finals games, along with viewing information.
TV listings
All Eastern Conference finals games will air on TNT, while ESPN will broadcast every game from the Western Conference finals. Games on TNT can be streamed via fuboTV (Try it for free).
NBA conference finals schedule
*All times Eastern
Eastern Conference:
Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Toronto Raptors (2)
Milwaukee leads series, 1-0
- Game 1 (at MIL): Bucks 108, Raptors 100 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at MIL): Fri., May 17, 8:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 3 (at TOR): Sun., May 19, 7 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 4 (at TOR): Tue., May 21, 8:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 5* (at MIL): Thu., May 23, 8:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 6* (at TOR): Sat., May 25, 8:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 7* (at MIL): Mon., May 27, 8:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT
*If necessary
Western Conference:
Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (3)
Golden State leads series 2-0
- Game 1 (at GS): Warriors 116, Blazers 94 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at GS): Warriors 114, Blazers 111 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at POR): Saturday, May 18, 9 p.m. -- TV: ESPN
- Game 4 (at POR): Monday, May 20, 9 p.m. -- TV: ESPN
- Game 5* (at GS): Wednesday, May 22, 9 p.m. -- TV: ESPN
- Game 6* (at POR): Friday, May 24, 9 p.m. -- TV: ESPN
- Game 7* (at GS): Sunday, May 26, 9 p.m. -- TV: ESPN
*If necessary
NBA playoffs second-round series results
*All times Eastern
Eastern Conference:
Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Boston Celtics (4) (Series breakdown)
Milwaukee wins series 4-1
- Game 1: Celtics 112, Bucks 90 (Box Score)
- Game 2: Bucks 123, Celtics 102 (Box Score)
- Game 3: Bucks 123, Celtics 116 (Box Score)
- Game 4: Bucks 113, Celtics 101 (Box Score)
- Game 5: Bucks 116, Celtics 91 (Box Score)
Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (3) (Series breakdown)
Toronto wins series 4-3
- Game 1: Raptors 108, 76ers 95 (Box Score)
- Game 2: 76ers 94, Raptors 89 (Box Score)
- Game 3: 76ers 116, Raptors 95 (Box Score)
- Game 4: Raptors 101, 76ers 96 (Box Score)
- Game 5: Raptors 125, 76ers 89 (Box Score)
- Game 6: 76ers 112, Raptors 101 (Box Score)
- Game 7: Raptors 92, 76ers 90 (Box Score)
Western Conference:
Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Houston Rockets (4) (Series breakdown)
Golden State wins series 4-2
- Game 1: Warriors 104, Rockets 100 (Box Score)
- Game 2: Warriors 115, Rockets 109 (Box Score)
- Game 3: Rockets 126, Warriors 121 OT (Box Score)
- Game 4: Rockets 112, Warriors 108 (Box Score)
- Game 5: Warriors 104, Rockets 99 (Box Score)
- Game 6: Warriors 118, Rockets 113 (Box Score)
Denver Nuggets (2) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (3) (Series breakdown)
Portland wins series 4-3
- Game 1: Nuggets 121, Blazers 113 (Box Score)
- Game 2: Blazers 97, Nuggets 90 (Box Score)
- Game 3: Blazers 140, Nuggets 137 -- 4OT (Box Score)
- Game 4: Nuggets 116, Blazers 112 (Box Score)
- Game 5: Nuggets 124, Blazers 98 (Box Score)
- Game 6: Blazers 119, Nuggets 108 (Box Score)
- Game 7: Blazers 100, Nuggets 96 (Box Score)
NBA playoffs first-round series results
Eastern Conference:
Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Detroit Pistons (8) (Series breakdown)
Milwaukee wins series 4-0
- Game 1 (at MIL): Bucks 121, Pistons 86 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at MIL): Bucks 120, Pistons 99 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at DET): Bucks 119, Pistons 103 (Box Score)
- Game 4 (at DET): Bucks 127, Pistons 104 (Box Score)
Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Orlando Magic (7) (Series breakdown)
Toronto wins series 4-1
- Game 1 (at TOR): Magic 104, Raptors 101 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at TOR): Raptors 111, Magic 82 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at ORL): Raptors 98, Magic 93 (Box Score)
- Game 4 (at ORL): Raptors 107, Magic 85 (Box Score)
- Game 5 (at TOR): Raptors 115, Magic 96 (Box Score)
Philadelphia 76ers (3) vs. Brooklyn Nets (6) (Series breakdown)
Philadelphia wins series 4-1
- Game 1 (at PHI): Nets 111, 76ers 102 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at PHI): 76ers 145, Nets 123 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at BKN): 76ers 131, Nets 115 (Box Score)
- Game 4 (at BKN): 76ers 112, Nets 108 (Box Score)
- Game 5 (at PHI): 76ers 122, Nets 100 (Box Score)
Boston Celtics (4) vs. Indiana Pacers (5) (Series breakdown)
Boston wins series 4-0
- Game 1 (at BOS): Celtics 84, Pacers 74 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at BOS): Celtics 99, Pacers 91 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at IND): Celtics 104, Pacers 96 (Box Score)
- Game 4 (at IND): Celtics 110, Pacers 106 (Box Score)
Western Conference:
Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (8) (Series breakdown)
Golden State wins series, 4-2
- Game 1: Warriors 121, Clippers 104 (Box Score)
- Game 2: Clippers 135, Warriors 131 (Box Score)
- Game 3: Warriors 132, Clippers 105 (Box Score)
- Game 4: Warriors 113, Clippers 105 (Box Score)
- Game 5: Clippers 129, Warriors 121 (Box Score)
- Game 6: Warriors 129, Clippers 110 (Box Score)
Denver Nuggets (2) vs. San Antonio Spurs (7) (Series breakdown)
Denver wins series, 4-3
- Game 1 (at DEN): Spurs 101, Nuggets 96 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at DEN): Nuggets 114, Spurs 105 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at SA): Spurs 118, Nuggets 108 (Box Score)
- Game 4 (at SA): Nuggets 117, Spurs 103 (Box Score)
- Game 5 (at DEN): Nuggets 108, Spurs 90 (Box Score)
- Game 6 (at SA): Spurs 120, Nuggets 103 (Box Score)
- Game 7 (at DEN): Nuggets 90, Spurs 86 (Box Score)
Portland Trail Blazers (3) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (6) (Series breakdown)
Portland wins series 4-1
- Game 1 (at POR): Trail Blazers 104, Thunder 99 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at POR): Trail Blazers 114, Thunder 94 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at OKC): Thunder 120, Trail Blazers 108 (Box Score)
- Game 4 (at OKC): Trail Blazers 111, Thunder 98 (Box Score)
- Game 5 (at POR): Trail Blazers 118, Thunder 115 (Box Score)
*If necessary
Houston Rockets (4) vs. Utah Jazz (5) (Series breakdown)
Houston wins series 4-1
