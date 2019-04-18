NBA Playoffs 2019: Sixers vs. Nets odds, picks, Game 3 predictions from proven model on 77-62 roll

The Philadelphia 76ers responded to a shocking loss at home in Game 1 of their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series to the Brooklyn Nets with a dominant second-half performance in Game 2 to tie the series at 1-1 on Monday. On Thursday night, they'll travel to Brooklyn to take on the Nets at the Barclays Center in a pivotal Game 3 at 8 p.m. ET in the 2019 NBA Playoffs. Despite Brooklyn showing plenty of fight, Philadelphia is the 3.5-point favorite with the total at 229.5 in the latest Sixers vs. Nets odds. However, Philadelphia's inconsistency is a big reason why just about anything can happen in this No. 3 seed vs. No. 6 seed matchup. So before you make your Sixers vs. Nets picks, be sure to check out the 2019 NBA playoff predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks. It entered Week 27 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling 294-242 record on all top-rated picks, returning more than $3,500 in profit to anybody following them. And it has been particularly red-hot on its A-rated NBA picks against the spread, entering Week 27 on a strong 77-62 run. Anybody who has followed it is way up.



Now, it has set its sights on Sixers vs. Nets. We can tell you it's leaning under, but it's also generated a strong against the spread pick that hits in 60 percent of simulations. You absolutely need to see it before locking in any NBA picks of your own.

The model knows that heading into Thursday night, one major key for the Nets will be whether or not they can win the perimeter battle with De'Angelo Russell, Spencer Dinwiddie and Caris LeVert. In Game 1, that trio combined to score 67 points while keeping a close eye on J.J. Redick defensively and holding him to five points.

Without Redick effectively stretching the Nets' defense, they were able to pack things in to keep Ben Simmons from getting into the paint off the dribble and that helped limit him to nine points. In Game 2, Russell, Dinwiddie and LeVert combined for 48 points and had issues containing Redick (17 points), which created critical space for Simmons to work. If Russell, Dinwiddie and LeVert can score effectively and use their quickness and length to disrupt at the other end, the Nets are at their most dangerous.

However, don't assume that Brooklyn will have an easy time covering the Sixers vs. Nets spread in the NBA Playoffs 2019.



The Sixers were the far more physical team in Game 2, out-rebounding the Nets 49-32 and shooting an impressive 56.1 percent from the floor. That was all fueled by a Ben Simmons triple-double (18 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds), and his size running the point isn't something that the Nets are well-suited to handle.



Outside of Allen, the Nets don't have the size to deal with Simmons, Joel Embiid, Boban Marjanovic and Tobias Harris. So look for Philadelphia to try to isolate Simmons, in particular, and get him matched up to exploit smaller players with his size.

So who wins Nets vs. Sixers? And which side of the spread can you bank on in 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Nets vs. Sixers spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.